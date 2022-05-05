SANTAMARIA HOUSE

By bade interiorismo
View Photos

Located on the seventh floor of a 1950s building in the neighbourhood of Gros in Donosti, a few meters from the beach of Zurriola.
We find this house that opens to a large balcony. The original layout did not meet to the needs of the current owner, so the reorganization of the spaces has been a very important point when projecting. In this project we wanted to restore some elements such as the cast iron radiators, to give them a second life and, at the same time, generate the minimum possible waste. The concrete structure of the entire house has been left uncovered, providing raw character in contrast to the warmth of the oak wood floor.

Living room

detail

Dining room

Dining room 02

siving and dining room

kitchen 01

kitchen 02

kitchen 03

utility room

en-suite bedroom 01

en-suite bedroom 02

en-suite bedroom 03

en-suite bathroom 01

en-suite bathroom 02

guest bedroom

guest bathroom

dining room