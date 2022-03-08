San Miguel Residence

By Joel Contreras Design
San Miguel Residence
View Photos

This 4 bed, 4 bath new build sits in the Mariana States subdivision of Arcadia in Phoenix, Arizona. Designed by Joel Contreras, the 4,092 square foot home brings in Santa Monica modern style with white oak cabinetry, Pietra marble countertops, floating vanities, and smooth white walls. The kitchen is decorated with Black Brizo Odin fixtures and Thermador appliances. In an effort to push the envelope, Contreras incorporated white oak accented fin walls in the living room. The sunken firepit sits adjacent to the pool. The home is the perfect harmony between charcoal, white, and wood to give a modern, but warm feel.

Joel Contreras Design uploaded San Miguel Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Exterior Photo of San Miguel Residence modern home

Exterior

Exterior Photo 2 of San Miguel Residence modern home

Exterior

Entry Photo 3 of San Miguel Residence modern home

Entry

Bathroom Photo 4 of San Miguel Residence modern home

Bathroom

Powder Bath Photo 5 of San Miguel Residence modern home

Powder Bath

View from the bedroom Photo 6 of San Miguel Residence modern home

View from the bedroom

Primary Bathroom Photo 7 of San Miguel Residence modern home

Primary Bathroom

Primary Bathroom Photo 8 of San Miguel Residence modern home

Primary Bathroom

Primary Shower Photo 9 of San Miguel Residence modern home

Primary Shower

Pool view Photo 10 of San Miguel Residence modern home

Pool view

Backyard view Photo 11 of San Miguel Residence modern home

Backyard view

Photo 12 of San Miguel Residence modern home
Living room Photo 13 of San Miguel Residence modern home

Living room

Photo 14 of San Miguel Residence modern home
Photo 15 of San Miguel Residence modern home
Photo 16 of San Miguel Residence modern home
Photo 17 of San Miguel Residence modern home
Photo 18 of San Miguel Residence modern home
Photo 19 of San Miguel Residence modern home
Photo 20 of San Miguel Residence modern home

Credits

Posted By
Joel Contreras Design
@joelcontrerasdesign
Architect
  • Jason Comer
Interior Design
Builder
  • Mooremade Development
Photographer

Overview