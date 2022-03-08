This 4 bed, 4 bath new build sits in the Mariana States subdivision of Arcadia in Phoenix, Arizona. Designed by Joel Contreras, the 4,092 square foot home brings in Santa Monica modern style with white oak cabinetry, Pietra marble countertops, floating vanities, and smooth white walls. The kitchen is decorated with Black Brizo Odin fixtures and Thermador appliances. In an effort to push the envelope, Contreras incorporated white oak accented fin walls in the living room. The sunken firepit sits adjacent to the pool. The home is the perfect harmony between charcoal, white, and wood to give a modern, but warm feel.