Salzhaus

Salzhaus
Third of five homes built as part of West Salem Modern urban-infill development, this home was designed and built for a young family who desired timeless yet innovative modern design and maximum functionality.

Bedrooms
  3
    Full Baths
  3
    Structure
  House (Single Residence)
    Style
  Modern
    Year
  2016
    Square Feet
  2045