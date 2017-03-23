Salzhaus
Third of five homes built as part of West Salem Modern urban-infill development, this home was designed and built for a young family who desired timeless yet innovative modern design and maximum functionality.
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
3
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2016
Square Feet
2045