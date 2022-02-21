Sakinaw Lake House
Sakinaw Lake House is situated on a platform carved from a steep rocky slope overlooking Sakinaw Lake. A carport located above the house serves as the point of arrival which leads to an outdoor stair descending down to the upper floor where the main entry is located. The home consists of 2 rectangular volumes staggered over one another revealing outdoor space on the roof of the lower floor. Bedrooms are located on the upper floor with living spaces below providing a connection to the water. Floor to ceiling glass walls offer views of the lake on one side and the rock wall immediately behind the house on the other. Flush transitions with materials extending from inside to outside dissolve the division between interior and exterior.
Exterior view from lake
Exterior view
Exterior view
Exterior view
Path to Entry
Entry
Stair
Great Room
Dining and Kitchen
Living Room
Living Room
Master Bedroom
Master Ensuite
Exterior View
Exterior decks
Exterior view
Exterior stair to carport
Carport
Lake view