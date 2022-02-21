Sakinaw Lake House

By W O V E N Architecture and Design
Sakinaw Lake House
Sakinaw Lake House is situated on a platform carved from a steep rocky slope overlooking Sakinaw Lake. A carport located above the house serves as the point of arrival which leads to an outdoor stair descending down to the upper floor where the main entry is located. The home consists of 2 rectangular volumes staggered over one another revealing outdoor space on the roof of the lower floor. Bedrooms are located on the upper floor with living spaces below providing a connection to the water. Floor to ceiling glass walls offer views of the lake on one side and the rock wall immediately behind the house on the other. Flush transitions with materials extending from inside to outside dissolve the division between interior and exterior.

Exterior view from lake

Exterior view from lake

Exterior view

Exterior view

Exterior view

Exterior view

Exterior view

Exterior view

Path to Entry

Path to Entry

Entry

Entry

Stair

Stair

Great Room

Great Room

Dining and Kitchen

Dining and Kitchen

Living Room

Living Room

Living Room

Living Room

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Master Ensuite

Master Ensuite

Exterior View

Exterior View

Exterior decks

Exterior decks

Exterior view

Exterior view

Exterior stair to carport

Exterior stair to carport

Carport

Carport

Lake view

Lake view