Taylored Architecture was asked to collaborate with the clients to help design a 24' x 52' houseboat with features including a bedroom, kitchen, outdoor accessible bar, tiered deck space, solar panels, small garden, skiff ramp, shading devices, and two helms. The clients had a desire to utilize sustainable energy concepts. Thus, we devised a solar panel pergola above the bridge. To provide further shading on both deck spaces, we use furling shading devices which hang from a cable trellis work. This project is currently afloat.