The Barge Yacht

By Taylored Architecture
The Barge Yacht
View Photos

Taylored Architecture was asked to collaborate with the clients to help design a 24' x 52' houseboat with features including a bedroom, kitchen, outdoor accessible bar, tiered deck space, solar panels, small garden, skiff ramp, shading devices, and two helms. The clients had a desire to utilize sustainable energy concepts. Thus, we devised a solar panel pergola above the bridge. To provide further shading on both deck spaces, we use furling shading devices which hang from a cable trellis work. This project is currently afloat.

Taylored Architecture uploaded The Barge Yacht through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Boathouse Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. View from the top deck Photo of The Barge YachtView Photos

View from the top deck

Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, Raised Planters, Rooftop, Vegetables, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Gardens. View from second floor deck w/ Garden Photo 2 of The Barge YachtView Photos

View from second floor deck w/ Garden

Modern home with Windows, Double Hung Window Type, Picture Window Type, and Wood. View at Sunset Photo 3 of The Barge YachtView Photos

View at Sunset

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. Port Elevation Photo 4 of The Barge YachtView Photos

Port Elevation

Modern home with Garage and Family Room Room Type. The Bow Photo 5 of The Barge YachtView Photos

The Bow

Modern home with Doors, Exterior, Metal, Swing Door Type, and Folding Door Type. Starboard showing Breakfast Bar Photo 6 of The Barge YachtView Photos

Starboard showing Breakfast Bar

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Walkways, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Metal Patio, Porch, Deck. Hydraulic Ramp Photo 7 of The Barge YachtView Photos

Hydraulic Ramp

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, Ceiling Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Second floor bedroom Photo 8 of The Barge YachtView Photos

Second floor bedroom

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. First floor living & Helm Photo 9 of The Barge YachtView Photos

First floor living & Helm

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, Light Hardwood Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. First floor living & Helm Photo 10 of The Barge YachtView Photos

First floor living & Helm

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor and Ceiling Lighting. First floor Kitchen Photo 11 of The Barge YachtView Photos

First floor Kitchen

Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Indoor/Outdoor Breakfast Bar Photo 12 of The Barge YachtView Photos

Indoor/Outdoor Breakfast Bar

Modern home with Outdoor, Rooftop, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Third floor deck Photo 13 of The Barge YachtView Photos

Third floor deck

Credits

Posted By
Taylored Architecture
@tayloredarchitecture
Builder
  • Saint Lawrence Barge Yachts
Photographer
  • Full Frame Works Photography

Overview

Location
  • Clayton, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Boat
    • Year
  • 2017

    • Press

    Publications
  • Elle Decor Italia