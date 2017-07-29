ROOST Apartment Hotel offers fully furnished apartments available for weekly and monthly accommodations. All of our apartments feature full-size kitchens with cookware and utensils, walk-in rainfall showers with frameless glass shower doors, and king size beds. A balance of natural light and soaring ceilings. Each apartment is decorated with hand picked artwork, fixtures, living plants and vintage rugs. They reflect our love for the sophisticated, the well-made and the comfortable.