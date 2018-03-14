Located in Munich's lively Westend district near Theresienwiese (the site of the annual Oktoberfest), Roomers Munich is both a hotel and locals' dining and nightlife hot spot—complete with a sassy Japanese restaurant and secret whisky lounge.

Frankfurt hospitality, food, and beverage brand Gekko Group and Amsterdam-based hotelier Liran Wizman of Europe Hotels Private Collection worked with German firm TSSB Architekten and Dutch interior design studio Concrete to transform a 1966 building in Munich into a James Bond-inspired hotel.