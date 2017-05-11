The Roca Llisa estate is an enclave of luxury, enjoying a calmness that is in contrast with the more frantic lifestyle of the other centres of the island. The Villa is located on hilly terrain with spectacular views of the ocean and the island of Formentera. Half-way between Ibiza town and Santa Eulalia del Rio, close to the villages of Jesus and Cala Llonga, it is ideally situated for those looking to escape the summer club scene.

Roca Llisa was designed to be an oasis where the island could be experienced in a more laid-back manner.

The clients brief was comprehensive; this contemporary take on a classic Mediterranean villa needed to function as a family retreat, sanctuary, meditative space as well as a fully functioning entertainment venue for family and large gatherings of friends.



The design approach was to focus on the use of natural organic materials such as timber and stone. These tactile materials add a sense of homeliness and warmth to the contemporary architecture.

Textured materials add warmth and depth to the minimal and clean interior. Large sliding, glass doors allow the natural surroundings to form part of the interior.



Each space on the three levels provides a different function. The interior design and décor needed to be simultaneously casual and elegant and express a modern relaxed, almost bohemian character without being cluttered or excessively layered.

Bold and discreet lighting was layered to evoke contrasting but complementary moods. Subtle lighting has been incorporated in all recesses and feature bulkheads to give a warm glow to peripheral edges. Concealed lighting has also been used to highlight and accentuate the natural finishes.



ARRCC:

At ARRCC we create considered and engaging interiors at the leading edge of design. Working closely with our clients, we distil and transform their briefs to exceed original expectations. We believe in life-enhancing spaces that reflect both client and location, and through our refined approach to design, have developed a style focused on detail and substance.

When ARRCC was founded as Antoni Associates, it was in answer to the need for a focused interior studio for the architecture firm SAOTA. Our portfolio of successful projects over the past decades has created a solid foundation for expanding the range of projects globally. The new name, ARRCC, reflects this consolidation into a strong and independent brand.

