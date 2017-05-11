With an extensive remodel already underway, Jette was hired to furnish this unique home as well as help tie up loose ends with remaining construction. The client had specific needs: as a family of five with three very active boys, comfort and durability were just as important as color, line, and scale.

The homeowners love of all things Eames gave us a great starting point for inspiration, as did their lifestyle, which is full of friends and family. We relocated the dining room outside so that the interior of the home could be dedicated to the types of gathering spaces perfect for entertaining. The rust sofa, which feels comfortable and warm but also fun and flexible, is another highlight of the space.