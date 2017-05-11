Riviera Miami Beach

Riviera Miami Beach
My clients , have had many properties in their life and had some specific expectations for their Miami Beach vacation home.

They wanted to get away from dark tones, and have as much white as possible thru out the apartment , yet they wanted the interior to feel cozy and warm.

I recommended going with a very sophisticated yet simple palet, white and some different shades of grays. The main challenge was to please both of them they had very distinct taste.
One thing they agreed on was that they wanted an overhaul modern look.

Some of the biggest challenges were: budget, construction time but mostly creating a 2nd bedroom without a window without feeling too inclosed for their guests.

it is a rather small unit for the US, 1,300 sqf. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. in the heart of South beach on collins avenue, right on the beach with an ocean view.

The inspiration was classy, modern yet cozy. By adding some element of wood such as this beautiful custom made wooden table and other accent piece I was able to please their wish of modern yet warm feeling.

We used a smoke partition glass to create the second bedroom in order to create the illusion to have a large guest bedroom but also living room. The guest have privacy since when you are in the living room you won’t be able to see inside the bedroom but once you are in the bedroom you can see everything in the living room.

Modern interior , kitchen and living room designed bye Nathalie milazzo.

Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo

floating ceiling for recess light , modern furniture , leather coach , by Nathalie Milazzo

platform bed , wooden side table , modern bedroom By Mila design

Nathalie milazzo mixed side century modern with modern furniture

Custom floating wooden vanity with recess medicine cabinet , white micro cement walls , and concrete floors By Nathalie Milazzo

modern , vanity custom designed by nathalie milazzo , Frameless shower glass , shower system by Hansgrohe

One way Mirror glass partition , nathalie milazzo

One way mirror glass partition , separate bedroom and living room , designed by Mila design

  Miami Beach, Florida