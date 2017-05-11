River Garden Trail Residence

By Texas Construction Company
River Garden Trail Residence
View Photos

THE GOAL
To create a showplace for a professional motorcycle racer to host fellow athletes.

THE PROCESS
Although the original house sat on a hilltop with a stunning view of Lake Austin, its architecture failed to take advantage of the setting. The client wanted a better layout and stylish aesthetics that revealed the house's hidden beauty. Part of our strategy was to clarify roof lines throughout the structure, as well as in the entry and back patio canopies and the porte cochere. As demolition proceeded, it also became clear that other issues demanded attention: Waterproofing, drainage, and landscaping needed to be addressed in addition to renovation.

The expanded agenda meant that design flaws original to the house could be erased, too. Ductwork in the living room ceiling was reworked, and a dormer above the living area was removed to allow the creation of a double-height vaulted wood ceiling that extends into the upstairs master bedroom. The living room’s focal point is overhead: A dramatic steel motorcycle platform outside the bedroom presents a new industrial aesthetic while featuring two of the client's most cherished motorcycles.

We also opened interior spaces, removing walls in the kitchen and rebuilding the stairwell as open and expansive to invite maximum light. New high-end finishes such as blackened steel on the fireplace were introduced to update the look. Some finishes have personal significance for the homeowner: The master bedroom headboard and the office door were fabricated from pecan trees from the homeowner’s parents' property, which burned in the 2011 Bastrop wildfires. An ipe deck and barbecue area extend from the formal living area, further expanding the homeowner’s options for entertaining.

THE FINAL RESULT
The new layout and more modern aesthetic now meet the client’s social needs and are a powerful expression of his personality.

Texas Construction Company uploaded River Garden Trail Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Recessed Lighting. Master bedroom loft Photo of River Garden Trail ResidenceView Photos

Master bedroom loft

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Railing, and Wood Tread. Stairs Photo 2 of River Garden Trail ResidenceView Photos

Stairs

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Hardscapes, Shrubs, and Landscape Lighting. Front exterior Photo 3 of River Garden Trail ResidenceView Photos

Front exterior

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Storage, Recessed Lighting, Night Stands, and Light Hardwood Floor. Master bedroom Photo 4 of River Garden Trail ResidenceView Photos

Master bedroom

Modern home with Outdoor, Shrubs, Grass, Back Yard, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Metal Fences, Wall. Exterior - pool Photo 5 of River Garden Trail ResidenceView Photos

Exterior - pool

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, and Grass. Exterior - driveway Photo 6 of River Garden Trail ResidenceView Photos

Exterior - driveway

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Recessed Lighting, and Concrete Floor. Livingroom Photo 7 of River Garden Trail ResidenceView Photos

Livingroom

Modern home with Bath Room, Porcelain Tile Floor, Freestanding Tub, Recessed Lighting, and Stone Tile Wall. Master bath Photo 8 of River Garden Trail ResidenceView Photos

Master bath

Modern home with Outdoor and Stone Patio, Porch, Deck. Back porch Photo 9 of River Garden Trail ResidenceView Photos

Back porch

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Range Hood, and Cooktops. Kitchen Photo 10 of River Garden Trail ResidenceView Photos

Kitchen

Awning detail Photo 11 of River Garden Trail Residence modern homeView Photos

Awning detail

Credits

Posted By
Texas Construction Company
@royceflournoy7919
Interior Design
  • Allison Burke Interior Design
Photographer
  • Lars Fraser

Overview

Location
  • Austin, Texas
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 5700