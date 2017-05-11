Revier Mountain Lodge

By
Revier Mountain Lodge
View Photos

$341 per night

Room2 guests
Vaz/Obervaz, Grisons, Switzerland
Book This

With 96 prefab modular rooms stacked on top of each other like building blocks, the Revier Mountain Lodge provides one spectacular alpine setting.

Located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, the elegant and streamlined design for the Revier Mountain Lodge by Swiss architectural firm Carlos Martinez Architekten was actually inspired by the idea of a Volkswagen bus.

Modern home with Exterior and Wood Siding Material. Housing 96 prefab units and one breathtaking setting, the lodge merges the feeling of a mountain chalet with the spirit of a camper van. More so, the 161-square-foot rooms feature giant windows that overlook the striking Heidisee Lake—much like a "VW bus parked at the edge of a lake." Photo of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos

Housing 96 prefab units and one breathtaking setting, the lodge merges the feeling of a mountain chalet with the spirit of a camper van. More so, the 161-square-foot rooms feature giant windows that overlook the striking Heidisee Lake—much like a "VW bus parked at the edge of a lake."

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. The two angled elements of the building follow the shoreline of the Heidisee Lake. Photo 2 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos

The two angled elements of the building follow the shoreline of the Heidisee Lake.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Photo 3 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Night Stands. Photo 4 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room, Drop In Sink, and One Piece Toilet. Photo 5 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bench, Bed, Wall Lighting, and Carpet Floor. The ceilings, floors, and walls of the rooms are constructed from natural, unfinished plywood. Photo 6 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos

The ceilings, floors, and walls of the rooms are constructed from natural, unfinished plywood.

Modern home with Outdoor, Field, Trees, and Woodland. Photo 7 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Chair, Concrete Floor, Stools, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Bar. Photo 8 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Chair, Bench, Pendant Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 9 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room and Table. Photo 10 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. The individual modules are emphasized by metal siding; the rest of the building has been constructed from vertical slats of rough-cut, untreated larch. Photo 11 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos

The individual modules are emphasized by metal siding; the rest of the building has been constructed from vertical slats of rough-cut, untreated larch.

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. The metal façade of the foundation creates a patterned surface. Photo 12 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos

The metal façade of the foundation creates a patterned surface.

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. The geometric patterns on the backside of the hotel. Photo 13 of Revier Mountain LodgeView Photos

The geometric patterns on the backside of the hotel.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Carlos Martinez Architekten
Photographer
  • Marc Lins
Structure
  • Hotel
    • Style
  • Rustic

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell