By Open Studio Pty Ltd Architecture
Residence B&G
This extension to a compact house addresses existing problems of orientation and circulation by adding a bright new living area that opens out to two courtyards. The roof form brings much needed northern light into the space

Open Studio Pty Ltd Architecture
@openstudio
Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018