This extension to a compact house addresses existing problems of orientation and circulation by adding a bright new living area that opens out to two courtyards. The roof form brings much needed northern light into the space
Open Studio Pty Ltd Architecture uploaded Residence B&G through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
Overview
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
1
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2018