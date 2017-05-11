Résidence à Stoneham

Résidence à Stoneham
Pictures of the outside of the house are coming soon.

Front facade.

Side facade.

Architecture and nature.

Front door.

Back facade.

Backyard.

Wood details.

Side porch.

Patio.

Patio.

kitchen/dining area

Living indoor/outdoor

white/wood kitchen

white/wood kitchen

dining room, 10 feet wall, large windows

banner window, black trim

living room

wood details

Credits

Builder
  • Drolet Construction
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Year
  • 2016