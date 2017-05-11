Renton Hill House

By Collaborative Companies
Renton Hill House
With a long history of sentimental value, the homeowners wanted to keep their family home’s existing footprint while updating the layout to better harmonize with their changing needs and social lifestyle. The design-build team worked in tandem to create spaces that paid homage to original traditional details while transforming the home into a series of modern indoor and outdoor spaces intended for living and entertaining.

Inside, the new home features an open floor plan and a natural palette of steel, concrete and walnut. Spaces are connected by central elements such as a custom cast-in-place concrete fireplace, steel and walnut stair, and a 18’ basalt tile feature wall. The reimagined media room, a previous addition made to the original home, opens up to the outdoor entertainment zone featuring an extensive patio, pool, pool house, outdoor kitchen and two fireplaces. The strategic integration of original and modern details creates a unique home designed to bring people together and age beautifully as the house is passed down through generations.

The media room spills out onto the patio and pool.

The media room spills out onto the patio and pool.

The new garden shed features an outdoor shower and storage.

The new garden shed features an outdoor shower and storage.

Custom raised planters made out of corrugated metal and wood.

Custom raised planters made out of corrugated metal and wood.

Pool house for storage and shade.

Pool house for storage and shade.

Large concrete patio for entertaining family and guests.

Large concrete patio for entertaining family and guests.

Concrete patio features many spaces to gather.

Concrete patio features many spaces to gather.

Custom blackened steel fireplace.

Custom blackened steel fireplace.

Oversized glass and metal front door.

Oversized glass and metal front door.

The dining room features a Basalt tile feature wall and wine storage.

The dining room features a Basalt tile feature wall and wine storage.

The layout was rearranged to take advantage of the lake views.

The layout was rearranged to take advantage of the lake views.

A custom cast-in-place concrete and blackened steel fireplace.

A custom cast-in-place concrete and blackened steel fireplace.

A dual-sided tv is hidden in the custom blackened steel casing.

A dual-sided tv is hidden in the custom blackened steel casing.

The tv emerges from the steel casing for viewing from the kitchen or living room.

The tv emerges from the steel casing for viewing from the kitchen or living room.

Oversized kitchen island for cooking and entertaining.

Oversized kitchen island for cooking and entertaining.

Walnut cabinets and ample storage.

Walnut cabinets and ample storage.

The media room features the family's favorite games and natural light.

The media room features the family's favorite games and natural light.

A floating wood and steel stair leads up to the second level.

A floating wood and steel stair leads up to the second level.

The master suite features an oversized sliding door.

The master suite features an oversized sliding door.

Master bath.

Master bath.

An ADU with private entry and ample living space.

An ADU with private entry and ample living space.

Credits

Posted By
Collaborative Companies
@collaborativeco
Interior Design
  • Dana Moore
Landscape Design
  • Emily Russell
Photographer
  • Tim Bies
  • Picassa

Overview

Location
  • Seattle, Washington
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 4300