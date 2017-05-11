With a long history of sentimental value, the homeowners wanted to keep their family home’s existing footprint while updating the layout to better harmonize with their changing needs and social lifestyle. The design-build team worked in tandem to create spaces that paid homage to original traditional details while transforming the home into a series of modern indoor and outdoor spaces intended for living and entertaining.

Inside, the new home features an open floor plan and a natural palette of steel, concrete and walnut. Spaces are connected by central elements such as a custom cast-in-place concrete fireplace, steel and walnut stair, and a 18’ basalt tile feature wall. The reimagined media room, a previous addition made to the original home, opens up to the outdoor entertainment zone featuring an extensive patio, pool, pool house, outdoor kitchen and two fireplaces. The strategic integration of original and modern details creates a unique home designed to bring people together and age beautifully as the house is passed down through generations.