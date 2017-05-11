Combining style and function can be a difficult endeavor when it comes to designing space-constrained New York apartments, and our client for this project tasked us with this exact challenge. A financier who works from home, he was seeking to convert a dark, outdated duplex into a space that would serve as a living area, office, and place for entertaining. It also had to be comfortable enough for his girlfriend and durable enough to accommodate his 7-year-old bulldog.