Renovated SoHo Duplex

Combining style and function can be a difficult endeavor when it comes to designing space-constrained New York apartments, and our client for this project tasked us with this exact challenge. A financier who works from home, he was seeking to convert a dark, outdated duplex into a space that would serve as a living area, office, and place for entertaining. It also had to be comfortable enough for his girlfriend and durable enough to accommodate his 7-year-old bulldog.

The sofa had to be large and deep enough that the couple and their dog could lay back, watch TV and enjoy the space. So, we had a sectional custom made and upholstered in a heavy duty Kravet fabric.

The sofa had to be large and deep enough that the couple and their dog could lay back, watch TV and enjoy the space. So, we had a sectional custom made and upholstered in a heavy duty Kravet fabric.

The couple loves to entertain, so it was important that the downstairs living area have a good flow between the kitchen, dining, and living areas. A dramatic chandelier from Lindsey Adelman hangs from the double-height ceiling, punctuating the space.

The couple loves to entertain, so it was important that the downstairs living area have a good flow between the kitchen, dining, and living areas. A dramatic chandelier from Lindsey Adelman hangs from the double-height ceiling, punctuating the space.

We also sourced two Panton Chairs, from Design Within Reach. An area rug from Tom Dixon's collection for The Rug Company adds a sophisticated, urban edge to the design. The staircase, which is prominently positioned in the center of the living area, featured iron railings, so we created continuity by refinishing the fireplace in iron and cement.

We also sourced two Panton Chairs, from Design Within Reach. An area rug from Tom Dixon’s collection for The Rug Company adds a sophisticated, urban edge to the design. The staircase, which is prominently positioned in the center of the living area, featured iron railings, so we created continuity by refinishing the fireplace in iron and cement.

We designed a custom walnut bar that is intended for storage, but also serves as a buffet and bar when they have guests over. They like to set it up so guests can help themselves, so we designed it to include two refrigerators: one for wine, and the second for water, soda, and other beverages.

We designed a custom walnut bar that is intended for storage, but also serves as a buffet and bar when they have guests over. They like to set it up so guests can help themselves, so we designed it to include two refrigerators: one for wine, and the second for water, soda, and other beverages.

The couple wanted to give the space a modern, loft-like feeling. So, we added an internal window in the upstairs bedroom that overlooks the downstairs space, which lets in sunlight that floods through the double-height window in the living area. Still, they wanted to retain a moody vibe, so we used a grey textured wall covering throughout.

The couple wanted to give the space a modern, loft-like feeling. So, we added an internal window in the upstairs bedroom that overlooks the downstairs space, which lets in sunlight that floods through the double-height window in the living area. Still, they wanted to retain a moody vibe, so we used a grey textured wall covering throughout.

In the industrial-feeling master bath, we replaced the existing tub with a larger, iron-and-glass shower, which features handmade white subway tiles. Brass mirrors hang over the new double vanity, which includes storage space underneath.

In the industrial-feeling master bath, we replaced the existing tub with a larger, iron-and-glass shower, which features handmade white subway tiles. Brass mirrors hang over the new double vanity, which includes storage space underneath.

