Redwood City Revival

By Regan Baker Design
Redwood City Revival
This post-war suburban home had been updated over the years, but despite a few added details, it still lacked a point of view and distinct personality. We took this space from confined and builder-grade to luxe and expansive. Sliding doors and full length windows integrate the home with its landscaped surroundings, a steeply pitched ceiling brings height and airiness, and custom millwork in the reading room and kitchen lend a sense of quality and permanence.

We drew on mid-century design influences while bringing an updated, artistic feel to the home. Shades of navy, emerald and merlot, along with wood tones, are used throughout to bring a sense of warmth and coziness to offset the vaulted ceilings and white walls. We also employed wallpaper in some of the home’s smaller spaces to create this same sense of coziness and intimacy.

