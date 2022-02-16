Redwood City Revival
This post-war suburban home had been updated over the years, but despite a few added details, it still lacked a point of view and distinct personality. We took this space from confined and builder-grade to luxe and expansive. Sliding doors and full length windows integrate the home with its landscaped surroundings, a steeply pitched ceiling brings height and airiness, and custom millwork in the reading room and kitchen lend a sense of quality and permanence.
We drew on mid-century design influences while bringing an updated, artistic feel to the home. Shades of navy, emerald and merlot, along with wood tones, are used throughout to bring a sense of warmth and coziness to offset the vaulted ceilings and white walls. We also employed wallpaper in some of the home’s smaller spaces to create this same sense of coziness and intimacy.
Entry & Reading Room
Reading Room
Entry & Reading Room
Dining Room
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
Living Room
Living Room
Primary Bedroom
Primary Bedroom
Primary Bath
Primary Bath
Kids Bedroom
Kids Bath
Exterior