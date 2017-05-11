Ranger’s Ridge

By Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects
Situated on the edge of a canyon overlooking the Deschutes River, the existing ranch house lacked personality, unlike its charismatic owners. Three modern additions redefine the structure and create a more functional plan for the retired ranch owners. Doubling as a gallery, the new entry addition pierces the existing house and roof and emerges on the other side as a monitor, drawing in more light. Several level changes that segmented the existing living spaces were realigned to unify the kitchen, dining, and living areas, and with the help of a small addition, more useful space for entertaining was created. The master suite was also streamlined and expanded to make room for a fitness space previously located in the garage. Glass walls open up the south facade to allow light deep into the space while maximizing views of the canyon below, and a minimalist interior allows the couple’s extensive art collection to be showcased throughout the home. Dark vertical siding blends with the natural landscape while knotty, horizontal, cedar planks provide a bold but natural accent to the exterior façade.

A view of the new entry pulling you into the once snout house.

West Facade showing the different siding materials including knotty cedar shiplap.

New entry addition showcasing the beautiful wood cladding.

The entry/stair screen wall is made of fir timber that was slipped over steel posts and sits on a custom made bracket.

Front approach.

The living, dining, kitchen space was originally multiple levels which segregated the rooms too much. We open up walls and brought everything to the same level for one cohesive space. The fireplace features waxed, blackened steel panels.

The rear deck near the canyon bluff overlooks the Deschutes River.

The house sits at the edge of the bluff taking advantage of the incredible views of the canyon and river below.

A look at the incredible surroundings at this Redmond, OR ranch.

Credits

Posted By
Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects
@gsarchitects
Builder
  • RH Construction
Photographer
  • David Papazian

Overview

Location
  • Redmond, Oregon
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Lot Size
  • 7 acres