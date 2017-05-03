This private, 10,000 square-foot hilltop residence, located in the exclusive Rancho Santa Fe community, is an architectural dream house. Tailored to meet the owner's impeccable taste, this home focuses on elegant details and excellent craftsmanship. The spacious open floor plan is the ideal layout for a mix of classic modern and European furniture, including custom pieces by Minotti, Ligne Roset, B&B italia, Cassina, Knoll, Moooi, Kettal and Flexform. The design is tied together with commissioned works of art by Lendrum Fine Art and Ronis Fine Art.