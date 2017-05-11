Raber By VEIN

Perched high in the hills of North Highland Park awaits this architectural mid-century modern home full of clean lines and geometric elements. Reimagined by VEIN Design, a stark black exterior garnished by fresh Pom Pom olive trees, lemon trees and bougainvillea vines contrasts moody Los Angeles skies. A long formal entryway welcomes you to an open floor plan sunbathed by natural light flooding in through large picture windows. Raised and vaulted ceilings are accented by designer fixtures and white washed oak flooring throughout. As the heat of the day fades and the night breeze blows in, enjoy cozy nights by the Malm Fireplace. The fusion of mid-century architecture + scandinavian design creates a crisp and refreshing living space to lounge in. The kitchen features marble countertops, stainless steel Bosch appliances and custom cabinets with storage galore. The island with a built-in breakfast bar is perfect for setting up with your morning coffee and laptop. Space abounds with three generous bedrooms, two featuring ensuite baths with custom vanities and Phylrich rain showerheads plus a walk-in wardrobe in the master. French doors from the living spaces to the expansive deck ensure seamless indoor/outdoor flow. End each night with a breath of fresh air + uninterrupted panoramic views that continue for miles. It’s okay, you can breathe - you are finally home!

Clean lines and a sleek black exterior welcome you to this North Highland Park hilltop home.

The dark facade is contrasted by Pom Pom olive trees and a warm solid wood door with brass Emtek hardware

Abundant views of Debs Park and the rolling hills of Montecito immediately impress upon entering.

The formal entry hallway is accented by an angular ceiling with pendant globe lights.

An open concept floor plan gleams under high, vaulted ceilings and picture windows.

The kitchen features custom wood cabinetry with marble countertops & backsplash, stainless steel Bosch appliances and a deep under-mounted stone sink.

Open light oak shelves built into the island provide extra storage for the living room.

Natural light and expansive views are abundant in the living space.

The Malm Fireplace adds Scandinavian vibes to this midcentury abode.

Each bathroom features matte black hardware and oversized Phylrich rain shower heads.

The theme of open oak shelving continues into the guest bedroom which includes it's own ensuite bath.

An eclectic but cohesive array of hex tiles, marble countertops, custom vanities and designer fixtures & mirrors make the bathrooms especially impressive.

Credits

Interior Design
  • VEIN Design
Photographer
  • Emi Rose Kitawaki
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1958
    • Square Feet
  • 1380
    • Lot Size
  • 5063
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest