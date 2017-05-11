Perched high in the hills of North Highland Park awaits this architectural mid-century modern home full of clean lines and geometric elements. Reimagined by VEIN Design, a stark black exterior garnished by fresh Pom Pom olive trees, lemon trees and bougainvillea vines contrasts moody Los Angeles skies. A long formal entryway welcomes you to an open floor plan sunbathed by natural light flooding in through large picture windows. Raised and vaulted ceilings are accented by designer fixtures and white washed oak flooring throughout. As the heat of the day fades and the night breeze blows in, enjoy cozy nights by the Malm Fireplace. The fusion of mid-century architecture + scandinavian design creates a crisp and refreshing living space to lounge in. The kitchen features marble countertops, stainless steel Bosch appliances and custom cabinets with storage galore. The island with a built-in breakfast bar is perfect for setting up with your morning coffee and laptop. Space abounds with three generous bedrooms, two featuring ensuite baths with custom vanities and Phylrich rain showerheads plus a walk-in wardrobe in the master. French doors from the living spaces to the expansive deck ensure seamless indoor/outdoor flow. End each night with a breath of fresh air + uninterrupted panoramic views that continue for miles. It’s okay, you can breathe - you are finally home!