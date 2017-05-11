Quarry Bay Residence

By Lim + Lu
Quarry Bay Residence
LIM + LU ANNOUNCES THE TRANSFORMATION OF AN ABANDONED PROPERTY INTO A PEACEFUL OASIS INSIDE AN 19TH CENTURY TENEMENT BUILDING IN HONG KONG

Lim + Lu, the New York-founded multidisciplinary design practice, announces the transformation of a 1,200 square feet vacation-like haven that was previously abandoned for over 15 years in Hong Kong’s Quarry Bay neighborhood.

The story is a fascinating one. The flat’s previous owner, who resided in the apartment for most of his life, left Hong Kong over 15 years ago and left everything behind. When Lim + Lu visited the site last year, it seemed like time had stood still. Everything had been kept exactly in its original location, reminiscent of a classic Wong Kar Wai movie.

The new owners, one of them is co-founder of boutique developer District 15, are no stranger to refitting old properties. They are also a nature-loving couple with a passion for relics. Their sentiment towards the building’s old characteristics remains true. As a result, Lim + Lu decided that the chipped concrete beams throughout the apartment were to remain untouched. The faded jade and orange hue beams juxtaposed with the new pristine white walls, and complements the warm palette of oak and brass accents throughout the apartment.

More so, the couple wished for the apartment to be awash with elements of surprise, things unique to this apartment and this apartment alone. “The idea that time could be used as part of the material palette was incredibly poetic” says Lim + Lu co-founder Vince Lim, adding that the space contained a patina that could not be replicated with modern processes.

Located on the major artery of a densely populated area, the apartment has direct sightlines into apartment units and offices across the street. For this reason, Lim + Lu focused on creating internal views the couple could enjoy.

Upon entry of the revamped 1,200 square feet apartment, one is greeted by a full-height oak slat shoe closet with a puncture carved out and finished in brass. The window acts as a valet at the entrance, but more importantly, offers a glimpse of the open kitchen on the other side. Framing devices populate the apartment’s walls to offer moments of emphasis on relics from the couple’s travel adventures.
The brief prepared by the client read: “When we enter the apartment, we want to forget about where we are in the world and leave the city behind us.” Lim + Lu decided to bring elements of nature into the space, transforming this new home into a haven to escape from the fast-paced lifestyle of the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong. The view of offices and apartments across the street from the living room windows are replaced by a row of lush greenery. The aesthetic is clean, fresh, and sophisticated. Pairing materials such as warm oak, woven wicker, and volcanic slate allows inhabitants and visitors alike to be transported to an island getaway.

Juxtaposition of the old and new at the apartment entry

Juxtaposition of the old and new at the apartment entry

Entry area- a shoe storage with wood slat panels and a brass punch out to frame the view into the kitchen

Entry area- a shoe storage with wood slat panels and a brass punch out to frame the view into the kitchen

The entryway of Quarry Bay Residence greets visitors with a full-height oak slat shoe closet with a cutout finished in brass. Lim + Lu took great care to ensure that the interior of the apartment has sweeping views from one room to another.

The entryway of Quarry Bay Residence greets visitors with a full-height oak slat shoe closet with a cutout finished in brass. Lim + Lu took great care to ensure that the interior of the apartment has sweeping views from one room to another.

Brass punch out that frames the view into the kitchen. Lim + Lu focused on framing internal views around the apartment.

Brass punch out that frames the view into the kitchen. Lim + Lu focused on framing internal views around the apartment.

Open kitchen with a mixture of materials such as marble, wood, brass, and untouched concrete beams from the apartment's abandoned past, mixing the old and the new

Open kitchen with a mixture of materials such as marble, wood, brass, and untouched concrete beams from the apartment's abandoned past, mixing the old and the new

dining/living area

dining/living area

Lim + Lu decided to bring elements of nature into the space, transforming this new home into a haven to escape from the fast-paced lifestyle of the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong. The view of offices and apartments across the street from the living room windows are replaced by a row of lush greenery.

Lim + Lu decided to bring elements of nature into the space, transforming this new home into a haven to escape from the fast-paced lifestyle of the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong. The view of offices and apartments across the street from the living room windows are replaced by a row of lush greenery.

Untouched, chipped orange and green painted concrete beams are a major element throughout the apartment, adding a patina that cannot be replicated through modern processes

Untouched, chipped orange and green painted concrete beams are a major element throughout the apartment, adding a patina that cannot be replicated through modern processes

Master bedroom featuring a rattan headboard and brass reading lights. Pairing materials such as warm oak, woven wicker, and volcanic slate allows inhabitants and visitors alike to be transported to an island getaway.

Master bedroom featuring a rattan headboard and brass reading lights. Pairing materials such as warm oak, woven wicker, and volcanic slate allows inhabitants and visitors alike to be transported to an island getaway.

Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.

Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.

Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.

Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.

An all-white walk-in closet design creates a brighter and more expansive perception of the space

An all-white walk-in closet design creates a brighter and more expansive perception of the space

A muted green closet design adds a pop of color and sophistication to the guest bedroom

A muted green closet design adds a pop of color and sophistication to the guest bedroom

Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents

Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents

Built-in shelving in the master shower area with grey marble

Built-in shelving in the master shower area with grey marble

Detail of guest bedroom closet

Detail of guest bedroom closet

Detail of main entry door with custom terrazzo and brass door handle

Detail of main entry door with custom terrazzo and brass door handle

Credits

Posted By
l
Lim + Lu
@limlu
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Nirut Benjabenpot
  • Pak Chung
Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2019
    • Square Feet
  • 1200