Hot on the heels of its San Francisco location, Proper just unveiled the first images of its Santa Monica hotel, which will officially open on June 17. It’s a major aesthetic departure from the first location, although it still reflects Kelly Wearstler’s eye for bold spaces, unique shapes, and an abundance of pattern play.

Nestled in Santa Monica’s downtown core, the hotel updates a 1928 Arthur E. Harvey-designed Spanish colonial revival building with sleek new construction and 271 stylish luxury rooms. Inside, an abundance of sunlight, organic hues, and soft textures conjure the sensation of a restful day by the beach.

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Wall Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Bench, Bed, and Night Stands.
The space is infused with one of Wearstler's signature motifs: pattern on pattern.

The space is infused with one of Wearstler's signature motifs: pattern on pattern.

The hotel's furnishings and decor feature eccentric shapes and textures.

The hotel’s furnishings and decor feature eccentric shapes and textures.

A structured bench at the foot of this bed is balanced by a rounded table and an organically shaped vase.

A structured bench at the foot of this bed is balanced by a rounded table and an organically shaped vase.

This upholstered headboard takes the form of a cheery rainbow with built-in nightstands and lighting.

This upholstered headboard takes the form of a cheery rainbow with built-in nightstands and lighting.

Muted, floral wallpaper adorns the walls.

Muted, floral wallpaper adorns the walls.

Decorative elements pepper the hotel, creating unique focal points.

Decorative elements pepper the hotel, creating unique focal points.

The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.

The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.

Rust-hued tile provides a pop of color against the onyx windows and bench legs.

Rust-hued tile provides a pop of color against the onyx windows and bench legs.

A vase filled with fluffy reeds lends a bit of softness to the stone bathroom.

A vase filled with fluffy reeds lends a bit of softness to the stone bathroom.

