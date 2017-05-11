Hot on the heels of its San Francisco location, Proper just unveiled the first images of its Santa Monica hotel, which will officially open on June 17. It’s a major aesthetic departure from the first location, although it still reflects Kelly Wearstler’s eye for bold spaces, unique shapes, and an abundance of pattern play.

Nestled in Santa Monica’s downtown core, the hotel updates a 1928 Arthur E. Harvey-designed Spanish colonial revival building with sleek new construction and 271 stylish luxury rooms. Inside, an abundance of sunlight, organic hues, and soft textures conjure the sensation of a restful day by the beach.