The interior of the apartment, designed by Magdalena Romanowska from Romanowska Studio, is located in the pre-war tenement house from 1899 in Warsaw. During the war, the tenement house was partially burnt, but later the facade was rebuilt according to the original design.

The main concept of the project is built on minimalist and radical gestures. Project was created in close cooperation with the Owner of the apartment - graphic designer, passionate about art, design and architecture. The Owner's dream was to create a modernist interior and at the same time preserving and emphasizing the original elements of the space, including high ceilings, herringbone parquet and window woodwork, decorated with a carved frame and panels. Noble materials such as Italian Bianco Carrara marble, oiled oak wood and brass emphasize the elegant character of the interior. The choice of furniture and lighting is a praise of modernism and the masterpieces of that era. Each room has been precisely arranged. An important element defining the project is also the presentation of the Owner's collection of art and design objects - contemporary, ancient and traditional crafts brought from distant journeys.

Photographer: ONI studio