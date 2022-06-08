Our veterinarian animal-loving client came to us with a gutted 1974 Airstream International and wanted us to turn it into an oasis away from home for her and all her furry loved ones. She included requests for pull-out stairs so that her aging canine could easily get into the bed and a built in litter box so her kitty was as comfortable as it could be. She also wanted both a king and queen sized beds, a bidet toilet, a washer/dryer combo, a 3-burner stove/oven and the ability to camp completely off-grid.

Knowing that the client was going to be traveling with her friend, three dogs and a cat we knew that comfort was key. We wanted to keep the interior bight and airy, so we decided to go with maple wood and white quartz countertops. The lounge area easily converts into a queen-sized bed either for sleeping or lounging around watching TV. The kitchen has a large prep area opposite the stove so there is room for two people to easily navigate cooking together without being in each others way. We decided to add slats to the pantry, bathroom and bedroom area to bring in an updated mid-century feel. We included slats on the bathroom and bedroom pocket doors for a seamless look. The bedroom has a climb-in king sized bed with a double pocket door entry for privacy. Under the bed are pull out stairs for easy access. The stairs also double as storage. In addition to puck lighting, we included wall sconces in each area for a more homey feel.

We are Tina and Rob McGowan of OTTO Camping. We build high-end custom campers and vans out of Denver, Colorado. Please check us out at ottocamping.com and @ottocamping on instagram.