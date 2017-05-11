Vote for the 2020 Dwell Design Awards
Primrose Hill

By
Primrose Hill


A family home near Regent’s Park has been reimagined as a sequence of interlinked, thematically defined rooms. There was an ambition from the outset to curate the sequence of spaces to reflect the individuality of each room, whilst playing with
the idea of affiliate motifs and colours. The project can be discussed using a Purist vocabulary, both formally and chromatically. Paintings from the movement provided an intellectual basis for the design of the house, representing elements as robust simplified forms with minimal detail.
Saluting the entrance hall are a series of rhythmical timber arches, accentuating the perpendicular proportions of the space. Custom handmade floor tiles, installed by
the ceramic artist Stella Stuart were used to give a special significance, celebrating arrivals and mourning departures.

Modern home with Living Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, Storage, Ceiling Lighting, and Table. Dining area and kitchen Photo of Primrose Hill

Dining area and kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Concrete Counter, Recessed Lighting, Wood Cabinet, Concrete Backsplashe, and Drop In Sink. Stippled glass partition and cast concrete basin and counter Photo 2 of Primrose Hill

Stippled glass partition and cast concrete basin and counter

Modern home with Office, Shelves, Desk, Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, Storage, Library Room Type, Study Room Type, and Bookcase. Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway Photo 3 of Primrose Hill

Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Ceiling Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Shelves, Storage, and Wardrobe. Childrens' bedroom on the second floor Photo 4 of Primrose Hill

Childrens' bedroom on the second floor

Modern home with Bath Room, Recessed Lighting, Undermount Tub, Marble Counter, and Vessel Sink. Family bathroom on the second floor Photo 5 of Primrose Hill

Family bathroom on the second floor

Modern home with Bedroom and Medium Hardwood Floor. Looking from the childrens' bedroom towards the hallway Photo 6 of Primrose Hill

Looking from the childrens' bedroom towards the hallway

Modern home with Bedroom, Carpet Floor, and Chair. Looking outwards from the third floor master bedroom Photo 7 of Primrose Hill

Looking outwards from the third floor master bedroom

Modern home with Office, Chair, Library Room Type, Study Room Type, Painted Wood Floor, Shelves, Bookcase, and Storage. Study hideaway Photo 8 of Primrose Hill

Study hideaway

Modern home with Hallway and Medium Hardwood Floor. Hallway on first floor Photo 9 of Primrose Hill

Hallway on first floor

Modern home with Hallway and Medium Hardwood Floor. Ground floor entrance and handmade ceramic tiles Photo 10 of Primrose Hill

Ground floor entrance and handmade ceramic tiles

Modern home with Living Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, Table, Ceiling Lighting, Shelves, and Bookcase. Living space on first floor looking towards the kitchen Photo 11 of Primrose Hill

Living space on first floor looking towards the kitchen

Modern home with Living Room, Table, Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, Shelves, Bookcase, and Ceiling Lighting. Living space Photo 12 of Primrose Hill

Living space

Modern home with Kitchen, Concrete Counter, Recessed Lighting, Concrete Backsplashe, and Wood Cabinet. Kitchen cooker and glass screen separating the dining area Photo 13 of Primrose Hill

Kitchen cooker and glass screen separating the dining area

Modern home with Bath Room, Marble Counter, Undermount Tub, and Vessel Sink. Family bathroom tap ware Photo 14 of Primrose Hill

Family bathroom tap ware

Modern home with Bedroom, Carpet Floor, Wardrobe, and Bed. Master bedroom on the third floor Photo 15 of Primrose Hill

Master bedroom on the third floor

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Jonathan Tuckey Design
Photographer
  • Dirk Lindner

Overview

Location
  • England, United Kingdom
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
  • 3