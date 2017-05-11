A family home near Regent’s Park has been reimagined as a sequence of interlinked, thematically defined rooms. There was an ambition from the outset to curate the sequence of spaces to reflect the individuality of each room, whilst playing with

the idea of affiliate motifs and colours. The project can be discussed using a Purist vocabulary, both formally and chromatically. Paintings from the movement provided an intellectual basis for the design of the house, representing elements as robust simplified forms with minimal detail.

Saluting the entrance hall are a series of rhythmical timber arches, accentuating the perpendicular proportions of the space. Custom handmade floor tiles, installed by

the ceramic artist Stella Stuart were used to give a special significance, celebrating arrivals and mourning departures.