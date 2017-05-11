Primrose Hill
A family home near Regent’s Park has been reimagined as a sequence of interlinked, thematically defined rooms. There was an ambition from the outset to curate the sequence of spaces to reflect the individuality of each room, whilst playing with
the idea of affiliate motifs and colours. The project can be discussed using a Purist vocabulary, both formally and chromatically. Paintings from the movement provided an intellectual basis for the design of the house, representing elements as robust simplified forms with minimal detail.
Saluting the entrance hall are a series of rhythmical timber arches, accentuating the perpendicular proportions of the space. Custom handmade floor tiles, installed by
the ceramic artist Stella Stuart were used to give a special significance, celebrating arrivals and mourning departures.
Dining area and kitchen
Stippled glass partition and cast concrete basin and counter
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
Childrens' bedroom on the second floor
Family bathroom on the second floor
Looking from the childrens' bedroom towards the hallway
Looking outwards from the third floor master bedroom
Study hideaway
Hallway on first floor
Ground floor entrance and handmade ceramic tiles
Living space on first floor looking towards the kitchen
Living space
Kitchen cooker and glass screen separating the dining area
Family bathroom tap ware
Master bedroom on the third floor
Credits
- Jonathan Tuckey Design
- Dirk Lindner