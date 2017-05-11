The conviction that the '40s, '50s, and '60s were the pinnacle of American design resonates when a HR geek, Art, Architecture & Design Aficionado teams up with west Michigan firm, Lucid Architecture.

The home embodies classic mid-century modern style and detail right down to the pinch-pleat.

The client Brian Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext, Inc., lead the design effort, and tasked Lucid as the Architect of Record to ensure that his vision and all of the design details were executed to the highest degree of finish.

