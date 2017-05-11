Pleasant Street Residence
The conviction that the '40s, '50s, and '60s were the pinnacle of American design resonates when a HR geek, Art, Architecture & Design Aficionado teams up with west Michigan firm, Lucid Architecture.
The home embodies classic mid-century modern style and detail right down to the pinch-pleat.
The client Brian Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext, Inc., lead the design effort, and tasked Lucid as the Architect of Record to ensure that his vision and all of the design details were executed to the highest degree of finish.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The finely crafted cantilevered roof floats on a glass clerestory and dramatically reaches out towards the landscape. The design is organized on a rigorous eight-foot structural grid divided into living zones for both private and public spaces.
Exterior walls are either glass or vertical cedar in-filled between structural framing, carefully chosen based on the flow and function within the home.
Situated on the site to carefully preserve six 160 year-old white and red oak trees, the streetward elevation of the home maintains the built edge of the existing streetscape.
The mostly transparent street elevation gives a glimpse into the home, while the fireplace feature wall provides privacy to the rear spaces.
Credits
- Brian Schipper, Designer
- Lucid Architecture
- Brian Schipper
- Rick Lord
- Zahn Builders, Inc.