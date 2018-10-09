Pioneertown is a destination unlike any other. A place to relax, unplug and be present. With a rich Hollywood history and a storied musical timeline, Pioneertown offers an experience that is uniquely its own.

Whether you're here to stargaze or celebrate, make sure you check out Pappy and Harriet's Pioneertown Palace (open Thurs-Mon). Nearby you will also find the largely undiscovered Pioneertown Mountain Preserve(5 min) & revered brunch restaurant, La Copine Kitchen.

We welcome groups of all sizes and look forward to hosting your wedding, birthday and/or corporate retreat!

