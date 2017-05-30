Pink House

Pink House
Modern yet sensitive to its historic context, the 3,000-square-foot Pink House sits perfectly in a setting of traditional homes in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Vancouver.

In scale and materiality, the Pink House by Scott Posno Design respects its neighboring surroundings. Representative of traditional wood cladding but modernized through material and dimension, the house is wrapped in thin strips of black stained cedar that change orientation between the ground level and upper level. That differentiation is emphasized with the cantilever of the second floor, which further accentuates the sculptural form of the simple house. The cantilever modifies a simple box, providing coverage to the entry, much resembling the traditional front stoop of the adjacent homes.

On the interior, white oak floors, white walls, custom millwork by Christian Woo, and colorful accents provide a surprise contrast to the black exterior.

By creating an open plan and introducing architectural elements which allow light to pass through, the designer consciously created the home with daylight and connectivity in mind. A skylight from above allows light to pass through all layers of the home, facilitated by an open-tread stairway that's guarded by glass.

The notion of connectivity reaches to the exterior via large spans of glazing, as well as a back deck which lies adjacent to the family room. The windows provide a visual link to the outdoors, while the deck helps transition from dining and lounging spaces to the locality and foliage of Vancouver.

Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.

Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.

The entryway of the Pink House is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of solid and void.

The entryway of the Pink House is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of solid and void.

The custom kitchen millwork was designed by local furniture designer and manufacturer, Christian Woo.

The custom kitchen millwork was designed by local furniture designer and manufacturer, Christian Woo.

Alternate view of kitchen which shows custom millwork and continuous wood backsplash which creates an effortlessly seamless effect.

Alternate view of kitchen which shows custom millwork and continuous wood backsplash which creates an effortlessly seamless effect.

Dining are with custom table and millwork by Christian Woo.

Dining are with custom table and millwork by Christian Woo.

The modern floor plan and muted palette are interspersed with pops of color.

The modern floor plan and muted palette are interspersed with pops of color.

A projecting skylight offers an additional source of daylight from above, allowing light to pass down to all three floors below.

A projecting skylight offers an additional source of daylight from above, allowing light to pass down to all three floors below.

The stair, an architectural piece in itself, composed of glass balustrades and open risers, allows light to fall further into the interior.

The stair, an architectural piece in itself, composed of glass balustrades and open risers, allows light to fall further into the interior.

Bathroom palette blends seamlessly into the whole floor plan with white oak accents and decorative lighting.

Bathroom palette blends seamlessly into the whole floor plan with white oak accents and decorative lighting.

Custom platform bed by Christian Woo lies perfectly beneath the bedroom windows.

Custom platform bed by Christian Woo lies perfectly beneath the bedroom windows.

