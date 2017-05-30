Modern yet sensitive to its historic context, the 3,000-square-foot Pink House sits perfectly in a setting of traditional homes in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Vancouver.

In scale and materiality, the Pink House by Scott Posno Design respects its neighboring surroundings. Representative of traditional wood cladding but modernized through material and dimension, the house is wrapped in thin strips of black stained cedar that change orientation between the ground level and upper level. That differentiation is emphasized with the cantilever of the second floor, which further accentuates the sculptural form of the simple house. The cantilever modifies a simple box, providing coverage to the entry, much resembling the traditional front stoop of the adjacent homes.

On the interior, white oak floors, white walls, custom millwork by Christian Woo, and colorful accents provide a surprise contrast to the black exterior.

By creating an open plan and introducing architectural elements which allow light to pass through, the designer consciously created the home with daylight and connectivity in mind. A skylight from above allows light to pass through all layers of the home, facilitated by an open-tread stairway that's guarded by glass.

The notion of connectivity reaches to the exterior via large spans of glazing, as well as a back deck which lies adjacent to the family room. The windows provide a visual link to the outdoors, while the deck helps transition from dining and lounging spaces to the locality and foliage of Vancouver.