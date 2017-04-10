Directly bordering the vast Pisgah National Forest, Pilot Cove offers a hospitality experience unlike anything existing in Western North Carolina or the Southeast USA. Modern 'cabins' with custom finishes were designed for guests to interact with the surrounding forest and mountain views, each oriented to ensure guest privacy.

Created with outdoor recreation tourists in mind, guests enjoy direct access to Pisgah National Forest's renowned trails, roadways, rock walls, and trophy waters. For cyclists, the cabins offer ride in / ride out access to hundreds of miles of mountain biking trails, also the Blue Ridge Parkway for road cycling. While each cabin feels a world apart in the forest, restaurants, grocery stores, bike shops, outfitters, breweries, and shopping are all located within walking distance. Brevard NC, named one of the best small towns in America, is located a short five-minute drive away. The bohemian city of Asheville is 30 miles away.

Pilot Cove currently features 10 cabins for rent, ranging in size from 440 square feet (efficiency cabin), to 660 square feet (one bedroom cabin), to 880 square feet (two bedroom cabin). Long-term plans include 46 total cabins, a campground with yurts and lean-to shelters, an amphitheater for weddings and special events, and a flow trail system open to hiking and mountain biking.



