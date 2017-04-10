Pilot Cove : Forest Lodging
Directly bordering the vast Pisgah National Forest, Pilot Cove offers a hospitality experience unlike anything existing in Western North Carolina or the Southeast USA. Modern 'cabins' with custom finishes were designed for guests to interact with the surrounding forest and mountain views, each oriented to ensure guest privacy.
Created with outdoor recreation tourists in mind, guests enjoy direct access to Pisgah National Forest's renowned trails, roadways, rock walls, and trophy waters. For cyclists, the cabins offer ride in / ride out access to hundreds of miles of mountain biking trails, also the Blue Ridge Parkway for road cycling. While each cabin feels a world apart in the forest, restaurants, grocery stores, bike shops, outfitters, breweries, and shopping are all located within walking distance. Brevard NC, named one of the best small towns in America, is located a short five-minute drive away. The bohemian city of Asheville is 30 miles away.
Pilot Cove currently features 10 cabins for rent, ranging in size from 440 square feet (efficiency cabin), to 660 square feet (one bedroom cabin), to 880 square feet (two bedroom cabin). Long-term plans include 46 total cabins, a campground with yurts and lean-to shelters, an amphitheater for weddings and special events, and a flow trail system open to hiking and mountain biking.
Each living room features sectional couch with pull out beds, local photography of Pisgah National Forest landmarks, and rug made from recycled plastic bottles. Custom coffee tables and entertainment consoles were created from local timber harvested by the artisans. HVAC mini splits heat and cool the interior spaces.
Cabin entry with metal Pilot Cove logo. Exterior colors were selected from a palette inspired by the surrounding Pisgah National Forest.
Exterior of one bedroom cabin. Efficiency, one bedroom, and two bedroom units are available for rent. Efficiency cabins are best suited for single occupancy or a couple, one bedroom cabins can sleep up to 4, and two bedroom cabins can sleep up to 6.
Each cabin at Pilot Cove is designed to integrate with the surrounding forest landscape, giving the experience of a treehouse. The shed roof design and ample rear windows allow for light-filled interior spaces while also preserving guest privacy.
Cabins feature pivoting flatscreen TVs, cable with 300+ channels, free 5G Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, and bluetooth speakers for entertainment.
Each cabin features a fully stocked kitchen with cherry cabinetry, rainforest green granite countertops, and whirlpool stainless appliances. Created from ambrosia maple, the live edge kitchen table was designed to be movable, allowing guests to dine either inside or al fresco on the covered back deck.
Interior of efficiency cabin. The headboard and bed frame were created from reclaimed barn wood sourced locally. Windows were strategically placed to frame trees and the forest. Every cabin is furnished with custom artwork, photography, and furniture created by local artisans from Transylvania County, NC.
Typical king bedroom. Bedding is consistent with a luxury hotel room, featuring perfect sleeper mattresses and microfiber linens. Guests enjoy a strong connection to the surrounding forest throughout the interior spaces, particularly in the bedrooms.
Expansive covered back decks provide a delightful outdoor space for guests to enjoy in every season.
Each bathroom is designed to accommodate multiple users simultaneously, including private showers and water closets. Bathroom mirrors were created from reclaimed mountain bike wheels.
Designed with outdoor recreation travelers in mind, each cabin features a mudroom entry with concrete floor, washer, dryer, reclaimed wood coat rack, and locker storage for guest use.
While clustered closer together for efficient site design, all cabins were strategically placed for maximum guest privacy. Long-term plans call for only 17% of the forested property to be disturbed at full build out; the remainder will remain in its natural state and will include trails.
The 124 acre Pilot Cove property shares a one mile contiguous boundary with Pisgah National Forest. Hundreds of miles of trails can be accessed from various trail heads very near Pilot Cove.
Guests can enjoy access to over 2 miles of trails on the Pilot Cove property open to both hiking and mountain biking.
Born from the vast Pisgah National Forest and located walking distance from Pilot Cove, the Davidson River is celebrated for its fly fishing, tubing, waterfalls, and recreation opportunities.
Credits
- Ernest Joyner, Clearwater Architecture
- Deborah Scott
- Greg Cloos Landscape Architecture
- Mike Lovoy - Advantage Civil Engineering
- Ed Burdette & Scott Latell Construction
- Ken Fine Photography
- Jared Kay: Amplified Media
- TC Webb Photography