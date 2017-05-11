Text by Duncan Forgan

The relationship between architect or interior designer and client can often involve a delicate balancing act. For every dream combination, there’s another fraught with stress. Thankfully for all parties, the creative process that resulted in Pillar House

a plush yet minimalist resort-inspired residence in Bangkok — was smooth sailing from start to finish.

‘From the moment we first consulted with the clients, we knew that the project had fantastic energy,’ says Parnduangjai Roojnawate, co- founder of boutique architecture and design studio ANONYM, which she runs with her partner Phongphat Ueasangkhomset. The home is very important to them and they had a clear idea of what they wanted. That created strong momentum for us to help them realise their vision.’ Ueasangkhomset adds that while the clients were on site almost every day during construction, their input was inspiring rather than overbearing.

The clients, a married couple, are avid travellers who are accustomed to flitting between resort hotspots like Hua Hin, Pattaya and Khao-Yai most weekends. But having grown tired of leaving the city — and their beloved French bulldogs — so regularly, they wanted a home that recreates the laid-back feel of their favourite luxury boltholes, but in the centre of bustling Bangkok.

Few would draw comparisons between Thailand’s idyllic escapes and Lat - Phrao, the up-and-coming district where Pillar House is located, but ANONYM has done a sterling job of injecting a heady shot of castaway chic into the quiet backstreets of the neighbourhood. The home, which takes its name from the 11 columns on the southern side of its facade, unfolds over two airy floors and encompasses approximately 400 square metres of indoor and outdoor space.

Downstairs, an open-plan space incorporates a living area, dining area and Western-style kitchen, with separate spaces for a Thai-style kitchen, a workspace and a guest bedroom. Upstairs is the master bedroom, en-suite bathroom and walk-in-closet, and a sprawling balcony. Unsurprisingly, given the brief, the property features several resort-like elements, including a small pool surrounded by travertine tiles and framed by foliage and black timber- clad walls, and a multipurpose space on the upper level that can be used for meditation or yoga.

A grey quartz kitchen island is the focal point for cooking and socialising — both favourite pastimes of the clients — and speaks to more homey comforts. High ceilings and plenty of large windows help diffuse natural light, and a simple but effective interior colour scheme adds to the visual appeal, with black furniture and fixtures contrasting perfectly with the lighter white and beige tones. The gentle curvature on the interior staircase and clean lines throughout the home help imbue this minimalism with a pleasing sense of softness.

Indeed, it’s hard not to be charmed by the overall sun-dappled atmosphere. ‘It’s very pleasing,’ says Ueasangkhomset of the design’s mood-enhancing impact. ‘The overall effect is really calming and satisfying.’



The relationship between architect or interior designer and client can often involve a delicate balancing act. For every dream combination, there’s another fraught with stress. Thankfully for all parties, the creative process that resulted in Pillar House

a plush yet minimalist resort-inspired residence in Bangkok — was smooth sailing from start to finish.

‘From the moment we first consulted with the clients, we knew that the project had fantastic energy,’ says Parnduangjai Roojnawate, co- founder of boutique architecture and design studio ANONYM, which she runs with her partner Phongphat Ueasangkhomset. The home is very important to them and they had a clear idea of what they wanted. That created strong momentum for us to help them realise their vision.’ Ueasangkhomset adds that while the clients were on site almost every day during construction, their input was inspiring rather than overbearing.

The clients, a married couple, are avid travellers who are accustomed to flitting between resort hotspots like Hua Hin, Pattaya and Khao-Yai most weekends. But having grown tired of leaving the city — and their beloved French bulldogs — so regularly, they wanted a home that recreates the laid-back feel of their favourite luxury boltholes, but in the centre of bustling Bangkok.

Few would draw comparisons between Thailand’s idyllic escapes and Lat - Phrao, the up-and-coming district where Pillar House is located, but ANONYM has done a sterling job of injecting a heady shot of castaway chic into the quiet backstreets of the neighbourhood. The home, which takes its name from the 11 columns on the southern side of its facade, unfolds over two airy floors and encompasses approximately 400 square metres of indoor and outdoor space.

Downstairs, an open-plan space incorporates a living area, dining area and Western-style kitchen, with separate spaces for a Thai-style kitchen, a workspace and a guest bedroom. Upstairs is the master bedroom, en-suite bathroom and walk-in-closet, and a sprawling balcony. Unsurprisingly, given the brief, the property features several resort-like elements, including a small pool surrounded by travertine tiles and framed by foliage and black timber- clad walls, and a multipurpose space on the upper level that can be used for meditation or yoga.

A grey quartz kitchen island is the focal point for cooking and socialising — both favourite pastimes of the clients — and speaks to more homey comforts. High ceilings and plenty of large windows help diffuse natural light, and a simple but effective interior colour scheme adds to the visual appeal, with black furniture and fixtures contrasting perfectly with the lighter white and beige tones. The gentle curvature on the interior staircase and clean lines throughout the home help imbue this minimalism with a pleasing sense of softness.

Indeed, it’s hard not to be charmed by the overall sun-dappled atmosphere. ‘It’s very pleasing,’ says Ueasangkhomset of the design’s mood-enhancing impact. ‘The overall effect is really calming and satisfying.’

Text by Duncan Forgan



