Pia Residence
Pia residence is located in an irregular land, in el Uro, N,L. The project consists in two main volumes, each by a series of alternated courtyards.
The frontal volume is single leveled with a double height element that highlights the main entrance, and it is accessed through a series of a triangular concrete prints that provides a sense of continuity through the street and the sidewalk.
The volume in the back has two levels and is separated from de frontal volume by a patio that functions as an extension of the social area, kitchen and studio situated in the lower level, also provides ventilation, views and sunlight to the area. The courtyard is divided a staircase enclosed in a glass volume that links the vertical and horizontal connections of the building. The posterior patio has two garden areas that unites the laundry and service areas providing a sense of visual continuity to the area.
Concrete was used as the main material of the project; as an apparent formwork on the façade as polished floors and some colored cement on details. Also important is the use of the custom steel work on windows gates, doors and stairs.
The landscaping consisted on low maintenance, regional plants.
Pia residence is the result of the transformation of a country house to a suburban house without losing the relation between the building and the exterior, preserving, nevertheless the privacy of the interior areas. It is a reinterpretation of the Mexican architecture of the second half of the twentieth century with a new formal character.
Name of the Project: Pia Residence
Location: Gated community El Refugio, El Uro, Nuevo León, México
Area: 200 M2
Autor: Ar. José García Toledo
Collaborators: PE. Eduardo Vásquez Velásquez
Ar. Fernanda Roiz Silva
ID. Andrea García Aragón
ID. Luis Carlos Rodríguez González
ID. Sinuhé Machuca Esquivel
Ar. Krizia Nasser
Ar. Christian López
Photography: Ar. Francisco Martín Alvarez de la Vega / The Raws
Human scales: Patricio Betteo
Facade
Facade
Courtyard- Social area
Dinning Room
Kitchen
Living Room
Courtyard
Exterior floor pattern
Stairs
Main Access
Posterior patio
Posterior patio
Cut by Luis Carlos Rodríguez González / Human scale by Patricio Betteo
High Level
Low Level
Model by Luis Carlos Rodríguez González
Model by Luis Carlos Rodríguez González