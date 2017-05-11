Try Dwell+ For Free

Pia Residence

By
Pia Residence
View Photos

Pia residence is located in an irregular land, in el Uro, N,L. The project consists in two main volumes, each by a series of alternated courtyards.

The frontal volume is single leveled with a double height element that highlights the main entrance, and it is accessed through a series of a triangular concrete prints that provides a sense of continuity through the street and the sidewalk.

The volume in the back has two levels and is separated from de frontal volume by a patio that functions as an extension of the social area, kitchen and studio situated in the lower level, also provides ventilation, views and sunlight to the area. The courtyard is divided a staircase enclosed in a glass volume that links the vertical and horizontal connections of the building. The posterior patio has two garden areas that unites the laundry and service areas providing a sense of visual continuity to the area.

Concrete was used as the main material of the project; as an apparent formwork on the façade as polished floors and some colored cement on details. Also important is the use of the custom steel work on windows gates, doors and stairs.

The landscaping consisted on low maintenance, regional plants.

Pia residence is the result of the transformation of a country house to a suburban house without losing the relation between the building and the exterior, preserving, nevertheless the privacy of the interior areas. It is a reinterpretation of the Mexican architecture of the second half of the twentieth century with a new formal character.

Name of the Project: Pia Residence

Location: Gated community El Refugio, El Uro, Nuevo León, México

Area: 200 M2

Autor: Ar. José García Toledo

Collaborators: PE. Eduardo Vásquez Velásquez
Ar. Fernanda Roiz Silva
ID. Andrea García Aragón
ID. Luis Carlos Rodríguez González
ID. Sinuhé Machuca Esquivel
Ar. Krizia Nasser
Ar. Christian López

Photography: Ar. Francisco Martín Alvarez de la Vega / The Raws

Human scales: Patricio Betteo

uploaded Pia Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor. Facade Photo of Pia ResidenceView Photos

Facade

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Concrete Siding Material. Facade Photo 2 of Pia ResidenceView Photos

Facade

Modern home with Outdoor, Metal Fences, Wall, Side Yard, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Landscape Lighting. Courtyard- Social area Photo 3 of Pia ResidenceView Photos

Courtyard- Social area

Dinning Room Photo 4 of Pia Residence modern homeView Photos

Dinning Room

Modern home with Kitchen, Mosaic Tile Backsplashe, Refrigerator, Concrete Floor, Wall Oven, Beverage Center, Wood Cabinet, Drop In Sink, Ceiling Lighting, Microwave, and Brick Backsplashe. Kitchen Photo 5 of Pia ResidenceView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Living Room, Ceramic Tile Floor, Sofa, Chair, Lamps, Ceiling Lighting, Coffee Tables, and Console Tables. Living Room Photo 6 of Pia ResidenceView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Outdoor, Side Yard, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Fences, Wall, and Landscape Lighting. Courtyard Photo 7 of Pia ResidenceView Photos

Courtyard

Exterior floor pattern Photo 8 of Pia Residence modern homeView Photos

Exterior floor pattern

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Tread, Concrete Tread, and Metal Railing. Stairs Photo 9 of Pia ResidenceView Photos

Stairs

Modern home with Doors, Swing Door Type, Metal, and Exterior. Main Access Photo 10 of Pia ResidenceView Photos

Main Access

Modern home with Outdoor, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Landscape Lighting. Posterior patio Photo 11 of Pia ResidenceView Photos

Posterior patio

Modern home with Outdoor, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Landscape Lighting. Posterior patio Photo 12 of Pia ResidenceView Photos

Posterior patio

Cut by Luis Carlos Rodríguez González / Human scale by Patricio Betteo Photo 13 of Pia Residence modern homeView Photos

Cut by Luis Carlos Rodríguez González / Human scale by Patricio Betteo

High Level Photo 14 of Pia Residence modern homeView Photos

High Level

Low Level Photo 15 of Pia Residence modern homeView Photos

Low Level

Model by Luis Carlos Rodríguez González Photo 16 of Pia Residence modern homeView Photos

Model by Luis Carlos Rodríguez González

Model by Luis Carlos Rodríguez González Photo 17 of Pia Residence modern homeView Photos

Model by Luis Carlos Rodríguez González

Credits

Posted By
@undefined