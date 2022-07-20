Subscribe to Dwell
By juan manuel galleano
Ph Superí is located in the City of Buenos Aires on the border of Coghlan and Saavedra
neighborhoods. It's a low-density area four blocks from Saavedra Park, between Crámer and
Balbín avenues.
The project deals with the intervention of a ph-type house, a typical Buenos Aires typology
inherited from the "casa chorizo" of the early 20th century, where different housing units are
located on the same lot. The particularity of the unit is its location on the urban front that
allows ventilation and lighting towards the street, as well as towards the interior of the block.
The existing house had a succession of watertight spaces: hallway, living-dining room,
bedroom, kitchen and bathroom, around a patio. The project involves the refunctionalization
of the existing house and an extension of the terrace on the first floor.
The original structure of load-bearing walls and room divider is replaced by an independent
system of reinforced concrete columns and beams, organizing access, living-dining room,
kitchen, and services in close relationship with the patio. The new open and flexible spatial
configuration dematerialized the interior-exterior limit, showing the plasticity and texture of
the material.
The expansion and growth on the first floor is sustained by the existing party walls and the
dividing wall between functional units, opening towards the best orientation. The program
incorporates a bedroom facing the street, an open study with the possibility of a second
bedroom, a bathroom and a terrace. The staircase, which maintains the original position,
articulates both levels.
Growth materializes with the same structural logic. The upper slab is ceiling and the inverted
beams allow the incorporation of a green roof that works as thermal insulation and retention
of rainwater. At the same time, it incorporates a new high-rise garden with long views
towards the neighborhood of low-rise houses.

