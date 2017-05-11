The Peninsula Neighborhood, in the heart of East Dallas, is located on the Northeast shore of White Rock Lake – the City’s urban oasis. Perch Haus sits atop a small parcel fronting White Rock Lake Park and borders the popular 9-mile trail that surrounds the lake.

A principal design strategy was to maximize space by orienting the house along the two converging axes of the wedge-shaped lot. A grand “vanishing point” entry stair opens itself up to guests, leads up a corten steel tiered landscape, and ends at the front door, roughly 12 feet above the street level. The single level Master Suite is rotated seven degrees off axis to the rest of the house. The pronounced second floor cantilever easily commands attention of the hundreds of cyclists and runners that pass by daily. Large overhangs and shading devices help manage energy consumption due to the expansive glass façade.

Charcoal grey polished concrete floors, custom walnut millwork, and dark steel accents counter balance white walls and large amounts of natural light flooding the open-concept main level. A 15-foot sliding glass door disappears into to the wall pocket, creating a seamless interaction between the kitchen and the cozy pool lounge deck. The open stair features a monorail steel structure with floating solid white oak treads, which serves as a transition to the white oak floors throughout the second level. Brazilian Ipe siding and decking is used on the second level balcony and third level roof deck, while integral color cement fiber panel and burnished CMU block clads the majority of the exterior façade.

Perch Haus captures a panorama of the lake and tree top views in nearly every direction, connecting the strong linear architecture of the house with the organic natural environment that surrounds.

