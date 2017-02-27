Peoples Residence

By
Peoples Residence
Un.box Studio teamed up with Newcastle Homes to create a speculative home in the heart of East Austin. This utilitarian single-family project separates the master suite via glass entry to create a home away from home. The entry allows a clear site line to the backyard which was designed around a large heritage oak that has dominated the property for nearly a century.

The modern vernacular style, featuring an all hand-stained cedar façade and charcoal galvalume roofing with matching windows, was designed to appeal to both the modernist and traditionalist, all while seamlessly fitting into a very old, but rapidly changing, original Austin urban core neighborhood.

Credits

Posted By
Interior Design
  • Newcastle Homes
Builder
  • Newcastle Homes
Photographer
  • Austin Real Estate Photography

Overview

Location
  • Austin, Texas
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Farmhouse
    • Square Feet
  • 1800
    • Lot Size
  • 4,914 sf