Peoples Residence
Un.box Studio teamed up with Newcastle Homes to create a speculative home in the heart of East Austin. This utilitarian single-family project separates the master suite via glass entry to create a home away from home. The entry allows a clear site line to the backyard which was designed around a large heritage oak that has dominated the property for nearly a century.
The modern vernacular style, featuring an all hand-stained cedar façade and charcoal galvalume roofing with matching windows, was designed to appeal to both the modernist and traditionalist, all while seamlessly fitting into a very old, but rapidly changing, original Austin urban core neighborhood.
uploaded Peoples Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Interior Design
- Newcastle Homes
Builder
- Newcastle Homes
Photographer
- Austin Real Estate Photography
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Farmhouse
Square Feet
1800
Lot Size
4,914 sf