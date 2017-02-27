Un.box Studio teamed up with Newcastle Homes to create a speculative home in the heart of East Austin. This utilitarian single-family project separates the master suite via glass entry to create a home away from home. The entry allows a clear site line to the backyard which was designed around a large heritage oak that has dominated the property for nearly a century.

The modern vernacular style, featuring an all hand-stained cedar façade and charcoal galvalume roofing with matching windows, was designed to appeal to both the modernist and traditionalist, all while seamlessly fitting into a very old, but rapidly changing, original Austin urban core neighborhood.