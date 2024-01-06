Between the expense, hassle, and exhaustion, our family was finding international travel less appealing. We began looking for getaways closer to our Los Angeles home. On one such trip, we stayed at a modern house near Joshua Tree, surrounded by enormous boulders. We felt as though we were inhabiting our very own national park. It was unforgettable. We began wondering what it would take to build a modern home in the Mojave Desert.

In early 2020, we purchased five acres in a quiet, sparsely populated neighborhood of Yucca Valley, bordering Joshua Tree. I had a design degree from Otis/Parsons and had spent the previous 20 years in the fashion industry. Rather than hire an architect, I decided to design the house myself.

The design took eight months. Another year went into architectural drawings, engineering, and permits. In April 2022, we finally broke ground.

I must have contacted a dozen local contractors. Only two returned my calls, and both were booked for another two years. My husband and I couldn't imagine waiting that long, so we hired a small family contracting team from Los Angeles.

It turned out to be the biggest disaster of the entire project.

They misrepresented their licensing, took nearly $200,000, and abandoned three of their workers in the desert without paying them. I hired the workers myself, found them a place to live, paid their outstanding wages, and resumed construction. One of them, Junior, became my right-hand man.

By fall, I had suffered three panic attacks. The stress and lack of sleep began affecting my health, and I developed such severe joint pain that I could barely walk. Looking back, I don't know how I survived the winter of 2022–23.

But stopping the project didn't seem like an option.

I became the general contractor, sourced materials myself, and started framing the house in November 2022. Since walking was difficult, I drove around the construction site on a little tricycle.

The four corners of the house are all different heights, making the cantilevered roof particularly challenging. Every TJI joist had to be cut at a different angle and length, and we needed specialized brackets to support them. Framing the roof was dangerous, time-consuming, and terrifyingly expensive.

By spring 2023, I had found something resembling a rhythm. My health was still suffering, but the house was finally framed, and we began working on the interiors. The high ceilings made drywall installation an ordeal that lasted nearly three months.

Meanwhile, the floating spa deck had become a project of its own. We rebuilt it four times. Eventually, with the help of a skilled concrete specialist, we managed to complete the deck on a small hill overlooking the valley. Today, it's one of my favorite places in the house.

That summer, my husband and I camped inside the unfinished house without electricity. He constructed a poor man's air conditioner using a solar fan and an ice chest so he could work through the 100-degree heat. We showered with a garden hose.

At night, we slept with the sliding doors and windows open, mesmerized by the summer wind and a sky flooded with stars.

My original concept was that a spaceship had landed on Mars. I wanted the house to feel as though it were floating above the desert, with unobstructed views of the valley and surrounding mountains.

But I also wanted the architecture to be quiet. The Mojave is already an extraordinary place. I didn't want the interiors competing with the landscape. The restrained palette, white surfaces, stainless steel, and subtle futuristic elements were intended to make the transition between inside and outside almost seamless.

The house is small, just 1,540 square feet, but its relationship to the landscape makes it feel much larger. The windows and sliding doors are by Fleetwood, and the 270-degree wraparound deck offers different views in every direction.

I furnished the interiors with vintage pieces found through auction houses in Denmark and Sweden, alongside a few contemporary designs. Reform cabinetry forms the foundation of the kitchen, although complications during installation led me to hire a furniture maker to complete the floating shelves and other details. The kitchen is compact but carefully considered, stocked with pieces by Georg Jensen, Alessi, and ceramics collected over the years.

To soften the sharp lines of the architecture, I introduced curves throughout the interiors. I designed a custom credenza with circular details inspired by the Reform cabinetry. Globe lights appear throughout the bedrooms, while a vintage Turbo pendant by Louis Weisdorf, discovered on Etsy, hangs in the living room.

Outside, I worked closely with a local landscape artist to repair the damage caused by construction. We focused on native plants, particularly creosote bushes, and brought in large boulders to help the house settle into its surroundings. I wanted the landscape to feel as though it had always been there.

Throughout construction, I met some extraordinary characters. There were gifted craftsmen, unreliable subcontractors, and a few outright con men. I spent my days surrounded by men who knew far more about construction than I did. Many were generous with their knowledge, and some became essential to finishing the house.

I needed them, and they needed the work. We figured things out together.

There were countless moments when I felt overwhelmed and exhausted, when another problem seemed almost impossible to solve. Somehow, we always found a way forward.

Four days before Christmas 2023, Panorama House finally passed its last inspection.

Building this house was one of the greatest challenges of my life. It consumed three years, nearly all our savings, and more of my health than I care to remember. I'm grateful to my husband for standing beside me through it all, and to the people who showed up every morning and helped turn an improbable idea into something real.

We were slightly broke by the time it was finished.

But now, when I sit on the deck and watch the light move across the mountains, I sometimes find it difficult to believe that this house exists at all.

It's peaceful, quiet, and a little otherworldly.

And somehow, after everything, we made it here.

Julie Park

Owner / Designer / Builder