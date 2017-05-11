A simple and clever design for a cabin in Iceland offers a unique experience of the Northern Lights.

The motto for the Panorama Glass Lodge states "Where the sky is," which works as a fitting descriptor for the design of this cozy 248-square-foot vacation cabin. Thanks to the glass panels that wrap around a strategically placed bed, the bright dancing lights of the aurora can be viewed from the most comfortable spot. The rest of the interior includes a full kitchenette, dining table and two chairs, as well as a private bathroom.