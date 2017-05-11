Panorama Glass Lodge

A simple and clever design for a cabin in Iceland offers a unique experience of the Northern Lights.

The motto for the Panorama Glass Lodge states "Where the sky is," which works as a fitting descriptor for the design of this cozy 248-square-foot vacation cabin. Thanks to the glass panels that wrap around a strategically placed bed, the bright dancing lights of the aurora can be viewed from the most comfortable spot. The rest of the interior includes a full kitchenette, dining table and two chairs, as well as a private bathroom.

The cabin is located in Hvalfjörður, Iceland, just a 30-minute drive from Reykjavík, and can only be accessed by car. The area is remote, private, and quiet, making it ideal for viewing the Northern Lights at night, as well as hiking during the day.

Here is a look at The Lodge from up above. As you can see, the structure includes a private outdoor area with a hot soaking tub.

The soaking tub is consistently heated to 102 degrees.

The Lodge includes a spa bathroom with rain shower head.

The secluded spot is perfect for a honeymoon, romantic getaway, or anyone looking to take a solo trip.

