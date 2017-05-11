The Panavista Hill House is perched on a steep up-slope lot in Portland's west hills. The design solution for organizing the house and keeping costs in check was to stack uses vertically up 3-stories. The footprint of the first 2-stories is kept to a minimum and the majority of the living space is located on the top floor where the site flattens out more and the views to the coast range mountains are the best.

The volumes of the house are stacked and cantilevered in alternating materials for clarity of form and the creation of dynamic outdoor spaces. The vertical stair shaft acts as both the circulation hub and source of natural light to the lower floors. A detached art studio provides a counter point to the cantilevered living room form and creates an intimate private patio off the master bedroom.