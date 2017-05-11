Panavista Hill House

By Steelhead Architecture
Panavista Hill House
View Photos

The Panavista Hill House is perched on a steep up-slope lot in Portland's west hills. The design solution for organizing the house and keeping costs in check was to stack uses vertically up 3-stories. The footprint of the first 2-stories is kept to a minimum and the majority of the living space is located on the top floor where the site flattens out more and the views to the coast range mountains are the best.

The volumes of the house are stacked and cantilevered in alternating materials for clarity of form and the creation of dynamic outdoor spaces. The vertical stair shaft acts as both the circulation hub and source of natural light to the lower floors. A detached art studio provides a counter point to the cantilevered living room form and creates an intimate private patio off the master bedroom.

Steelhead Architecture uploaded Panavista Hill House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. Stacked volumes stepping up the slope Photo of Panavista Hill HouseView Photos

Stacked volumes stepping up the slope

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. Entry courtyard and the 'Lone Pine' Photo 2 of Panavista Hill HouseView Photos

Entry courtyard and the 'Lone Pine'

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. Front street side elevation Photo 3 of Panavista Hill HouseView Photos

Front street side elevation

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Entry Stair Photo 4 of Panavista Hill HouseView Photos

Entry Stair

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Vertical stair shaft Photo 5 of Panavista Hill HouseView Photos

Vertical stair shaft

Modern home with Kitchen, Quartzite Counter, Wood Counter, Colorful Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Recessed Lighting. Living / dining / kitchen Photo 6 of Panavista Hill HouseView Photos

Living / dining / kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Quartzite Counter, Wood Counter, Colorful Cabinet, Laminate Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Refrigerator, Range, Range Hood, Microwave, and Undermount Sink. Kitchen Photo 7 of Panavista Hill HouseView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Dining Room, Bench, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Table, and Pendant Lighting. Living space out to the view Photo 8 of Panavista Hill HouseView Photos

Living space out to the view

Modern home with Bath Room, Quartzite Counter, Undermount Sink, Open Shower, Recessed Lighting, Porcelain Tile Wall, Porcelain Tile Floor, and Pendant Lighting. Master bathroom Photo 9 of Panavista Hill HouseView Photos

Master bathroom

Modern home with Bath Room, Quartzite Counter, Porcelain Tile Floor, Vessel Sink, Ceramic Tile Wall, One Piece Toilet, and Wall Lighting. Powder Photo 10 of Panavista Hill HouseView Photos

Powder

Private courtyard Photo 11 of Panavista Hill House modern homeView Photos

Private courtyard

Art studio with the 'Lone Pine' reflected Photo 12 of Panavista Hill House modern homeView Photos

Art studio with the 'Lone Pine' reflected

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, and Wood Siding Material. Floating forms Photo 13 of Panavista Hill HouseView Photos

Floating forms

Credits

Posted By
Steelhead Architecture
@Steelheadarchitecture
Builder
  • Riverland Homes
Photographer
  • Josh Partee Photography

Overview

Location
  • Portland, Oregon
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 3000
    • Lot Size
  • 11,700 SF