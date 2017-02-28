We approached this project in a unique fashion, mostly because this was unlike any project we have ever done before. Like many of our past projects, we wanted to push the envelope in regards to design while also keeping it simple and usable. That can actually turn into a daunting task with a house this size and a neighborhood of this stature. It’s easy to get out of hand and venture away from the original vision. Although I am a bit biased, I think we nailed it on this one and we are definitely proud of our creation. You will see many things in this house that are reminiscent of some of our past projects but are further accentuated. This is because we got to start from scratch. Up until now we have always started with an existing home and have worked to revive it and transform it into something beautiful for your viewing pleasure. Many of the ideas we’ve wanted to incorporate into a home were never possible, mainly because of the restrictions that were imposed simply because we’ve had an existing structure that we’ve had to work around. Some things that we really got to have fun with on this one are high ceilings (16ft in some areas), butterfly style roof, tall garage doors, tall glass in every room and real exposed beams throughout the house.

We envisioned the buyer of this residence would be a full-time resident, instead of a part-time or seasonal owner, that either works in Park City, Heber or even Salt Lake. With the home being near the entrance to the Club it was only a few short minutes to the freeway entrance, 10 minutes to Main St. Park City and 25 minutes to Salt Lake. That’s a commute that rivals driving from downtown SLC to Draper, which 1,000’s of Utah residents make every day. The upside to our commute – no traffic (unless we get a massive snow storm, and who's going to complain about that). It’s located in the happy medium between the daily necessities and posh amenities that Promontory club has to offer exclusively to its owners. Lastly, we wanted to stay affordable. $ 1.8MM may not seem affordable to most, but in Park City, it’s hard to find anything for under $500k and it’s quickly becoming hard to get anything under $700k. Add in the golf club and endless amenities that Promontory has to offer and you’re looking at $ 1.5MM as an entry level price for this area.

The next thing we went out on a limb with was that we built out, not up. We love one level living as it provides the opportunity for a great open layout, views from all rooms, natural light everywhere and also a smaller home still feels large and roomy. Since we purchased our lot, there have been a few other single level houses that have been built but we are by far still in the minority. This gave us a competitive advantage. On top of that, we went modern, as you could have guessed. To cap things off, we had a few other unconventional ideas up our sleeve to make sure we stood out, like small, yet very functional bedrooms and closets. This allowed to give as much space to the main entertaining areas where the real fun takes place. After all, you just use your bedroom for sleeping (for the most part). Other Muve qualities can be spotted throughout, like quartz counters, high-end cabinets, canned lighting, floating backlit mirrors, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, white walls, chrome hardware and of course our signature blue/grey wood stain.

You honestly never know how it’s going to turn out, but this one turned out great. We want to thank all our contractors, subs, trades, designers, investors and partners for their hard work. It could not have been possible without you.

What’s next for us you ask? Stay tuned. We may have another one up here in the works. I think it’s safe to say that you’ll be seeing a lot from us in regards to development for the unforeseeable future. We hope that you are as excited as we are about it.