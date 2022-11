Pacific Ave Remodel is a renovation of an existing 1978 condominium overlooking the entrance to the Marina Del Rey harbor. The one-bedroom condo becomes a one-and-a-half bedroom with the addition of a custom built-in murphy bed. A large swing-door conceals the fold-out bed and transforms into a wall when open. New guardrails, finishes, lighting, and flooring are designed throughout with a nod to the character of the building and site.