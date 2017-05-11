OZ Residence is a minimalist architecture project located in Atherton, California, designed by Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects. The site is a hilltop, accessed via a winding mountainous drive, ending in a circular cul de sac. Once on the site, views in other directions unfold, and in the distance the skyline of San Francisco appears. L shaped bars of space lace the site measuring the topography without interrupting the terrain, like cartography, describing the site. On the side facing the cul de sac and neighbors, the bars are solid and concrete, on the side opening to the views, glass and open. These L shapes bars balance on top of each other creating courts and overhangs, defining indoor and outdoor spaces with bridges and cantilevers. Services are solid elements which comb the space with walls of mechanism and storage floating within the open lines of the bars.