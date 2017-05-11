A contemporary style barn house with iconic barn exteriors, Oyster Shores has a fresh interior that utilizes clean lines. Designed by Jeffrey Rosen, creative director and co-owner of Yankee Barn Homes, the barn is located in East Hampton, NY. The amount of exposed timber on the interior is consciously minimal, white oak floors have no color applied, and walls, doors, and ceiling are purposely done in a palette of pale grays.

SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3200

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 4 3/4

Due to our unique panelized shell construction process, much of the building work is done ahead of schedule in our shop, saving the client time and money on their job sites. The Douglas fir timbers, SFI certified (Sustainable Forestry Initiative), are kiln-dried, pre-cut and pre-stained to allow for fast building. Yankee Barn Homes uses True Wall Panels, which are panelized in the Yankee Barn Homes production facility using 2×6 studs and best “green polyiso” insulation available. Windows are pre-installed in the True Wall Panels, allowing for a superior fit and seal to prevent heat loss.

