This urban home is pioneering change for a much needed revival of art and design in the historic Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati, OH. While the boom of historic renovations in the area is on an upswing, its possible that no project may have been as ambitious as this single family residence, which included a complete renovation and addition to a dilapidated structure.

The existing building had gone through years of roughshod additions, renovations, and updates. Architecture firm Platte Architecture + Design proposed an addition that amplified the historic spaces while opening the building up to an expansive, modern interior. The pursuit of LEED Platinum, complete with geothermal technology, contributes to this building’s unique place in the neighborhood.