Over-The-Rhine Urban Revival
This urban home is pioneering change for a much needed revival of art and design in the historic Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati, OH. While the boom of historic renovations in the area is on an upswing, its possible that no project may have been as ambitious as this single family residence, which included a complete renovation and addition to a dilapidated structure.
The existing building had gone through years of roughshod additions, renovations, and updates. Architecture firm Platte Architecture + Design proposed an addition that amplified the historic spaces while opening the building up to an expansive, modern interior. The pursuit of LEED Platinum, complete with geothermal technology, contributes to this building’s unique place in the neighborhood.
The original shotgun style architecture makes for open floor plans on all four stories.
All of the main spaces, sandwiched between the garage and utility room and street, are brought to life by the natural light provided by the a new four-story light-well.
On the second floor they created one large continuous space complete with multiple seating areas, a large kitchen, and a dining room that accommodates 14, as the homeowners routinely host neighborhood dinners on Sundays.
Tiered terrace space creates multiple opportunities for outdoor experiences with a public and private separation. The upper floor contains children’s bedrooms, the master suite, outdoor fireplace and even a Japanese soaking tub- a true retreat nestled within the bustle of the city!
A four story courtyard is encased in all steel and glass windows for three of the walls, creating a transparent view of the interiors on each floor, and the fourth wall displays a larger than life custom mural by a local Cincinnati artist highlighting scenes from the local downtown market.
Credits
- Platte Architecture + Design