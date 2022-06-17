Outdoor Mission
When a young Palo Alto family first laid eyes on an early twentieth-century Monterey Colonial residence designed by renowned architect Birge Clark, they knew they’d found their way home. The structure had charming historical features, but the space, floorplan, and amenities were lacking in practicality. Through careful planning and creative problem-solving, FGA completed a full renovation and addition that incorporated a guest suite, mudroom, and family room, as well as a new basement space with golf and movie rooms and a combined dance studio and garage.
The homeowners wanted a seamless indoor-outdoor connection. Contemporary nine-foot steel and glass doors open onto the gorgeous garden and bring light into the home while the stone floors in the daylit great room continue out onto the terrace. The design solution navigated city regulations for historic homes and optimized the confines of the corner lot, including raising the ceiling height to gain more light and dropping the foundation so there was no longer a step onto the patio. Efforts were taken to embrace the history of the home and reuse and refresh the home’s iconic red clay roofing tiles, stuccoed landscape walls, and other original materials. At the same time the interior architecture features a modern neutral palette with lighter wood finishes, bright brass hardware, and minimalist black steel detailing.
Monterey Colonial front lawn with second story balcony accompanied by two symmetrical french doors.
Monterey Colonial rear patio with indoor-outdoor access to kitchen and dining. Second story balcony overlooks the yard.
Monterey Colonial rear patio with indoor-outdoor access to kitchen and dining on the right and the living room to the back. Second story balcony overlooks the yard.
Entrance hall view looking straight into the dining area through the arched doorway.
Symmetrical living room layout with fireplace and French doors to the backyard.
Open kitchen with views from the sink and opposite French doors to the backyard. Island sits symmetrical to the stove in the rear.
Wall of glass doors opens from the great room into the rear gardens and patio.
Butler's pantry adjacent to the kitchen accompanied with additional sink, beverage station and storage.
Family room with 6 over 6 double hung window.
Powder room with vibrant pink wallpaper behind raised vanity.
Upstairs landing built in lockers for linen and equipment.
Bedroom with 6 over 6 double hung windows and door to the second story balcony.
Rhombus tile floors with dark wooden vanity with additional toiletry storage.
Second story master bedroom with french doors to balcony furnished with pink accents.
Master bathroom with large 6 over 6 double hung window, two symmetrical sinks on both sides.
Master bathroom featuring standing tub centered with a toilet room to the left and a walk in shower to the right.
