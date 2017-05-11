Orient House IV

By Ryall Sheridan Architects
Orient House IV
This is a renovation to an existing 1970s house. Though renovated to Passive House standards of construction, the North facing views and sheets of glass prevented it from meeting Passive House energy calculations.













Credits

Posted By
Ryall Sheridan Architects
@ryallsheridanarchitects
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • New York
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2012