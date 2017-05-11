Orient House IV
This is a renovation to an existing 1970s house. Though renovated to Passive House standards of construction, the North facing views and sheets of glass prevented it from meeting Passive House energy calculations.
Ryall Sheridan Architects uploaded Orient House IV through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
View of Porch
Entry
Side View
View of Kitchen
Living Room
Master Bath
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Photographer
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2012