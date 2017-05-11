Observatory Park House
By Arch11
Located near Denver’s Observatory Park, this modern residence blurs the boundary between home and landscape. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors allow the family to seamlessly pass from the indoor main floor to the backyard gardens and pool area. To prevent overheating, a cedar screen filters afternoon light in the living space. The house is clad in a natural, muted palette of warm wood, brick, and stucco allowing the changing light of day to shape each space.
- R Design Land Architects
- Larry Skyes
