The homeowners’ appreciation for mid-century modern architecture allowed us to create a residence whose modest appearance belies its large size. Keeping the profile long and low — in other words, building outwards rather than upwards — we effectively managed the scale of the brick house without compromising on its spacious, 8,300-square-foot floor plan. Requiring both precision design and quality construction, many of the custom features in the home were inspired by the client’s business: shipbuilding. By using classic modernist materials in surprising ways, we made the house not just a collection of rooms, but a series of experiences. Sheets of stainless steel are curved to “embrace” visitors at the entry to the home; polished concrete floors convey the adventuresome atmosphere found in an art gallery; walnut paneling gives a stateroom-like feel to the study.

Credits

Posted By
Dillon Kyle Architects
@DillonKyleArchitects
Photographer
  • Scott Frances

Overview

Location
  • Houston, Texas
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Square Feet
  • 8300