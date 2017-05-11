Housed within the Palazzo Galli Tassi in the heart of Florence, Numeroventi is an artist residency, exhibition space, and loft apartments for rent that are inspired by Scandinavian design and the Italian Renaissance.

A collaboration between entrepreneur and former graphic designer Martino di Napoli Rampolla and Alessandro Modestino Ricciardelli, Numeroventi was born when they enlisted Openhouse Magazine editor and interior designer Andrew Trotter to redesign the interiors of the atmospheric palazzo. The result is a 3,000-square-foot creative residency space for artists with loft apartments that are available to rent for around $158 per night.

The historic building was built in 1510 and has a rich history with ties to Michelangelo. It also holds a special place in di Napoli Rampolla's heart, whose grandmother lived in an apartment within the building when he was growing up. He also spent time living in it as a university student.

Architect Gianni Emiliani was called on to renovate the 16th-century structure with the intention of maximizing natural light and opening up the spaces within the rooms and studios. Trotter infused the interiors with a dose of Scandinavian minimalism and dotted the space with both modern furnishings and midcentury finds.

The result is an inspirational environment where both local and international artists can work and stay, along with four loft apartments.