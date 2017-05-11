Numeroventi

By
Numeroventi
View Photos

$158 per night

Studio3 guests
Florence, Tuscany, Italy
Book This

Housed within the Palazzo Galli Tassi in the heart of Florence, Numeroventi is an artist residency, exhibition space, and loft apartments for rent that are inspired by Scandinavian design and the Italian Renaissance.

A collaboration between entrepreneur and former graphic designer Martino di Napoli Rampolla and Alessandro Modestino Ricciardelli, Numeroventi was born when they enlisted Openhouse Magazine editor and interior designer Andrew Trotter to redesign the interiors of the atmospheric palazzo. The result is a 3,000-square-foot creative residency space for artists with loft apartments that are available to rent for around $158 per night.

The historic building was built in 1510 and has a rich history with ties to Michelangelo. It also holds a special place in di Napoli Rampolla's heart, whose grandmother lived in an apartment within the building when he was growing up. He also spent time living in it as a university student.

Architect Gianni Emiliani was called on to renovate the 16th-century structure with the intention of maximizing natural light and opening up the spaces within the rooms and studios. Trotter infused the interiors with a dose of Scandinavian minimalism and dotted the space with both modern furnishings and midcentury finds.

The result is an inspirational environment where both local and international artists can work and stay, along with four loft apartments.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, Bench, Floor Lighting, Table Lighting, Lamps, and Rug Floor. Photo of NumeroventiView Photos
Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Lofted mezzanine floors and bathrooms were added to the apartments. Room #1 is particulary bright and airy. Photo 2 of NumeroventiView Photos

Lofted mezzanine floors and bathrooms were added to the apartments. Room #1 is particulary bright and airy.

Modern home with Bedroom, Night Stands, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Bed. Original ceiling frescos were left and the walls were painted white. Photo 3 of NumeroventiView Photos

Original ceiling frescos were left and the walls were painted white.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Pendant Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Coffee Tables. Bright, lofty and full of light, apartment #2 is a stunning space designed by Trotter. Photo 4 of NumeroventiView Photos

Bright, lofty and full of light, apartment #2 is a stunning space designed by Trotter.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, Wall Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Night Stands. Midcentury modern mixes well within the context of the 16th-century palazzo. Photo 5 of NumeroventiView Photos

Midcentury modern mixes well within the context of the 16th-century palazzo.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Concrete Floor, Bookcase, Shelves, and Rug Floor. Apartment #3 has a distinctly retro vibe. Photo 6 of NumeroventiView Photos

Apartment #3 has a distinctly retro vibe.

Modern home with Office, Shelves, Concrete Floor, Study Room Type, Chair, Bookcase, and Desk. A midcentury wall-mounted storage system and desk. Photo 7 of NumeroventiView Photos

A midcentury wall-mounted storage system and desk.

Modern home with Bedroom, Table Lighting, Bed, Chair, Lamps, Night Stands, and Rug Floor. Apartment #4 has a strong sense of place with all the original frescos left intact. Photo 8 of NumeroventiView Photos

Apartment #4 has a strong sense of place with all the original frescos left intact.

Modern home with Living Room. Photo 9 of NumeroventiView Photos
Modern home with Living Room and Pendant Lighting. Photo 10 of NumeroventiView Photos
Modern home with Staircase. The sense of history is palpable throughout the entire building. Photo 11 of NumeroventiView Photos

The sense of history is palpable throughout the entire building.

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Chair, Concrete Floor, and Desk. Photo 12 of NumeroventiView Photos
Artists are invited to draw inspiration from the surroundings and leave their own mark behind. Photo 13 of Numeroventi modern homeView Photos

Artists are invited to draw inspiration from the surroundings and leave their own mark behind.

One-of-a-kind views of the Duomo. Photo 14 of Numeroventi modern homeView Photos

One-of-a-kind views of the Duomo.

Photo 15 of Numeroventi modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Living Room. The 16.5-foot ceilings, large windows, and curated design help create a contemplative experience. Photo 16 of NumeroventiView Photos

The 16.5-foot ceilings, large windows, and curated design help create a contemplative experience.

Photo 17 of Numeroventi modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Office. The heart of Numeroventi is the artist residency. Photo 18 of NumeroventiView Photos

The heart of Numeroventi is the artist residency.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Gianni Emiliani
Interior Design
  • Andrew Trotter
  • Martino di Napoli Rampolla
Photographer
  • Marina Denisova

Overview

Location
  • Florence, Tuscany, Italy
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Year
  • 1510
    • Square Feet
  • 3000

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell
  • VRBO