A house for an art collector, and a grandmother of many. An exposed corner lot called for a residence protected visually and acoustically from the street, and opening towards a protected landscape deep in. A modest house in stature and construction, it is defined by a central living/gallery, flanked by an “L” of more cellular/private functions. Conceptually a “radish”, the exterior is skinned with visually quiet, durable 8 foot x 2 foot cement panels. Entry is made through a hidden, walled-in exterior courtyard. The square building is defined by nine 24 foot square bays, with the rigorous 8 foot module extending into the surrounding landscape.