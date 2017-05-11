A house for an art collector, and a grandmother of many. An exposed corner lot called for a residence protected visually and acoustically from the street, and opening towards a protected landscape deep in. A modest house in stature and construction, it is defined by a central living/gallery, flanked by an “L” of more cellular/private functions. Conceptually a “radish”, the exterior is skinned with visually quiet, durable 8 foot x 2 foot cement panels. Entry is made through a hidden, walled-in exterior courtyard. The square building is defined by nine 24 foot square bays, with the rigorous 8 foot module extending into the surrounding landscape.
Wheeler Kearns Architects uploaded Northbrook through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Sherry Koppel Design
Builder
- Goldberg General Contracting
Photographer
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2010