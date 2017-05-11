Norris House

By Davey McEathron Architecture
Norris House
The open floor plan allows the family to stay connected through the kitchen, dining and living rooms; and also allows for large gatherings of family and friends. Each of the kids bedrooms received a loft area for reading, dreaming and mini-adventures!

This project started out as a remodel, but after the selective demolition was underway, extensive rot and mold was found in the existing framing. It was decided at that time to demolish the entire house and rebuild on the existing slab - with a couple of small additions to the foundation. A utility easement along the right side of the property required that no eaves hung over the setback. Instead of fighting against this restriction, we turned it into a distinguishing design feature, setting the house apart without ignoring the established neighborhood character.

The client enjoys welding and fabricated the majority of the steel work himself.

Exterior - Dusk

Exterior - Dusk

Entry Stair to Front Door

Entry Stair to Front Door

Kitchen

Kitchen

Upstairs Deck

Upstairs Deck

Kitchen - Open Floor Plan

Kitchen - Open Floor Plan

Stair

Stair

Living Room

Living Room

Sitting Room

Sitting Room

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bath

Bath

Master Shower

Master Shower

Bedroom

Bedroom

Credits

Posted By
Davey McEathron Architecture
@daveymceathron
Interior Design
  • Make Room Creative
Builder
  • Davenport Building Solutions
Photographer
  • Leonid Furmansky

Overview

Location
  • Austin, Texas
    • Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017

    • Press