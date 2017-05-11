Noe Valley House

Noe Valley House
IwamotoScott designed this new ground-up house in the Noe Valley neighborhood, as a speculative infill development for a builder in San Francisco whom we've worked together with on several projects. The site is located on a steep street, but has a fairly level topography within the lot, newly opened up by the demolition of a dilapidated small house at the rear of the property. The house is organized around both a lightwell and stairwell at its center. The lightwell is positioned to respond to an existing light-well of the neighboring house, bringing in natural light and views to the sky. Situated at the heart of the house, the lightwell and stairwell act together as a spatial hinge between living/dining and kitchen/family on the main living level, and between kids' and parents' bedrooms on the upper sleeping level.

The subtly-angled facade design was created by adapting to different setbacks of the neighboring houses, and as a response to the downhill views to the east. Exterior materials include both stained clear cedar vertical boards alternating with blackened spacer boards, aluminum windows with clear cedar casing, and cast-in-place concrete sitework.

The lower level has an in-law unit behind the garage, opening into the rear yard. The main living level is entered via a front stoop, and houses living, dining and kitchen, with an open family room facing the rear yard. Bedrooms and bathrooms on the next level up also flank the central lightwell and stairwell, which culminates onto a roof deck on the top level, with panoramic views of San Francisco and the Bay.

View of house amongst neighbors along street.

"The subtly angled facade design was created by adapting to different setbacks of the neighboring houses, and as a response to the downhill views to the east," says IwamotoScott Architecture. The facade of the Noe Valley House simultaneously stands out and blends in with its neighbors.

View of front entrance from sdiewalk.

View looking up at facade from sidewalk.

Dining area between frosted glass light-well and Central Stair with Family Room and backyard beyond.

Living area, looking toward entry and through front bay window to street.

Living area, looking toward entry alcove and through front bay window up street.

Detail at front bay window corner.

Dining area, looking toward central stair and entry alcove.

Dining area and light-well window.

Kitchen, looking toward Central Stair and Dining area.

Kitchen, looking to Dining and Living areas beyond.

Kitchen and Breakfast area, looking toward Family area and back yard beyond.

Family area, open to back yard.

Back yard and rear facade, Master Bedroom deck above.

Back yard and rear facade, Master Bedroom deck above.

Back yard and rear facade, Master Bedroom deck above.

Central Stair detail views.

Central Stair at Living/Dining level.

Central Stair, looking up toward upper sleeping level.

Credits

IwamotoScott Architecture
  • Bruce Damonte
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 3000
    • Lot Size
  • 2848

    • Press